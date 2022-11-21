Jeane Anne Ripley is currently a resident at Cherry Blossom Manor in Hart. As both a lifelong church member and a lifelong knitting enthusiast, she has been making scarves to be donated through Hart Congregational United Church of Christ, where she is a member.
Jeane Anne is originally from Grand Rapids, where she owned a business designing and making custom draperies, window treatments and cushions for many years. She is not only an accomplished seamstress, but she also learned to knit at a young age. Knitting sweaters, vests, cloaks, hats and scarves in sizes from infant to adult were her specialty.
These days, even though impacted by memory issues, Jeane Anne’s efforts are focused on scarves. Particularly with colder weather coming, she enjoys helping others stay warm, in a variety of colors. Her kids live in Houston, Atlanta, Akron and Pentwater. She has six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She can be found knitting most days, and at church nearly every Sunday.