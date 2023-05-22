The following students were inadvertently left out of the 2023 Salute to Area Graduates. These six were named as Honor Students at Hart High School along with Wyatt Dean, Trayce Tate, Mya Chickering, Kelley Vander Kodde, Kellen Kimes, Julia Greiner, James Vega, Peyton Hanson, Mariana VanAgtmael and Lillian Hallack.
Avery Ramseyer
GPA: 3.983
Parents’ names: Brett and Heather Ramseyer
Activities and accomplishments during high school: Varsity competitive cheer four years; NHS three years; NHS president one year; Competitive Cheer state finalist two years; Regional title; District Title.
Plans for the future: I plan to major in environmental studies and sustainability at Michigan State University
Xochitl Gonzalez
GPA: 3.932
Parents’ names: December Gonzalez and Rames Gonzalez
Activities and accomplishments during high school: Drama, four years. Concert band, seven years; Marching Band, four years; Competitive Cheerleading, four years; The Oceana Prevention Partnership for Change (TOPPC), three years; National Honors Society, three years; Hart Familia, three years; Leadership, two years
Plans for the future: I plan to attend Michigan State University for my bachelors degree in fisheries and wildlife and my doctor of veterinary medicine.
Aspen Boutell
GPA: 3.913
Parents’ names: Jodi Riggs, Jeff Riggs, Kevin Boutell
Activities and accomplishments during high school: Varsity Track, four years; varsity basketball, four years; National Honors Society, three years; TOPPC, two years
Plans for the future: I plan to attend Oakland University to obtain my masters degree in social work while minoring in American Sign Language.
Chloe Coker
GPA: 3.892
Parents’ names: Chad and Amanda Coker
Activities and accomplishments during high school: varsity basketball, two years; equestrian team, four years
Plans for the future: I’m attending Grand Valley State University to study multimedia communications.
Abigail Pretty
GPA: 4.08
Parents’ names: Samantha and Wayne Pretty
Activities and accomplishments during high school: Varsity cross country, four years; varsity track, four years; quiz bowl, four years plus captain two years; NHS, three years + vice president; The Oceana Prevention Partnership for Change (TOPPC), 2 years;
Plans for the future: I plan to attend the University of Michigan to study psychology with a minor in crime and justice.
Amelia Tuinstra
GPA: 3.992
Parents’ names: Matt Tuinstra and Kittie Tuinstra
Activities and accomplishments during high school: Senior band, four years; marching band drum major, one year; Literary Arts Team president, one year; West Michigan Student Showcase Nominee in two categories (literary and performing arts), one year; honor student, four years; member of Phi Theta Kappa, less than one year; published author, less than one year.
Plans for the future: Piano technician, including both tuning and repair.