Are you ready for some food and fun?
Attendees at the 2023 Silver Lake Sand Dunes Apple & Barbecue Festival will be treated to many events, some new and some traditional at Golden Township Park, the site of the festival grounds.
The event is taking place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8-9, and it’s celebrating its 19th anniversary.
Scott Beal, the executive director of the Silver Lake Sand Dunes-Hart Visitors Bureau said, the event began as an apple festival, and it’s grown from there.
Beal said there will be five bands participating this year, instead of just two.
New events this year include an axe-throwing contest and GellyBall. Muskegon Axe Throwing will be coming to and setting up at the festival grounds. This event will be held Saturday on the festival grounds.
GellyBall is like paintball, but instead of the traditional paintball ammunition that can sting, it uses soft gel balls. GellyBall is a new version of a shooting game and has become a popular for all ages. It will take place both Friday and Saturday on the festival grounds.
And new for this year, there will be pony rides both days on the festival grounds. The Classic Vehicle & ORV (off-road vehicle) show takes place at the Dunetown Mall. The show will take place in Dunetown Mall parking lot with registration from 8-9:45 a.m., with the awards presentation taking place at 2 p.m.
The show is organized by the Hart Athletic Boosters Club, with proceeds from the show benefiting its organization.
Traditional favorites for the festival include the annual arts and crafts show on Silver Lake Road to the road in front of the park Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The road will be closed from the roundabout to Parkside Store from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Beal said that around 150 vendors will have booths at the show this year.
Another event is the Apple A Day 5k Run/Walk at Mac Woods Dune Rides at 9 a.m. One can register two ways, before the race at 8 a.m. or by pre-registering on the festival’s website at www.applebbqfestival.com.
On Saturday, the Apple Pie Contest takes place with a pie check at the pavilion (youth ages 7-13, adults 14 and older) from 11-11:30 a.m. The Apple Pie Contest awards will be announced at 12:30 p.m.
There are 18 food trucks/vendors at this year’s festival, eight of them are new to the festival, the most in the history of the festival so far. While over half of them offer BBQ-themed food, there’s a variety of vendors from bubble tea, kettle corn, wraps, tacos and more.
Live entertainment will also take place on both days, with genres including folk, country, blues and rock.
Performing on Friday from 6-9 p.m. at the festival stage are The Beach Katz. On Saturday, Jonathan James (1-3 p.m.), the Ben Traverse Band (3:30-5:30 p.m.) and the Kevin Wolff Band will perform from 6:30-9 p.m., all on the festival stage.
The Silverado Band will perform at the Chicken Shack stage from noon-2 p.m.
On Friday and Saturday DJ Chris Bosse plays on a second stage. DJ Rudy Dubois will play during the Classic Vehicle and ORV show.
More information on the festival may be found on the official website at https://www.applebbqfestival.com, by searching Facebook, by telephone at (231) 873-3982 or by email at info@applebbqfestival.com.