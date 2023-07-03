BENONA TWP. — Some residents of Cobmoosa Shores Association are working to save their hemlock trees from the devastating effects of the hemlock woolly adelgid.
Two members of the tree advisory committee at Cobmoosa — Ernie Ryan and Paul Jordan — are working to try to save some of the mightier hemlocks in their subdivision, but they’re also concerned about the tree from neighbors outside of the private home owners association, too.
“We’re just home owners that want to do something and want to help,” Ryan said. “All of these trees, if I had to take them down, each of them would be $1,000.”
The fight against hemlock woolly adelgid is extended up into Benzie County, and the state is attempting to stop the spread of the insect. The focus by the state and most officials is on those northern-most counties and containing the spread, not where the infection is already located — places Cobmoosa Shores or the Black Forest subdivision that is also nearby.
“It’s like a cancer for trees or like Covid, but trees can’t isolate itself. It can’t run away. It can’t put a mask on. The tree is going to get it, and there’s no getting away from it,” Ryan said.
That also means it’s up to homeowners and local folks to handle the treatment of their hemlock trees — either by contracting it out to an organization such as the Muskegon Conservation District or the homeowners have to do it all on their own.
“Two years ago from now, we treated… our trees by ourselves. We bought the chemical and treated our trees, as much as we could,” Ryan said. “You’re limited to how much chemical you can inject per year, per acre. In my case, and probably in most other people’s cases, I took those trees that were most important to me, the biggest ones, the ones that would cost to remove, the ones that cost to my cottage if they fell on it, and treated those.
“I probably have hundreds of hemlocks on my property, and they all couldn’t be treated.”
Ryan said he also had the Ottawa Conservation District — one of the leading organizations in treating hemlock trees up and down the shoreline — treat his trees last year. But it took getting on the organization’s wait list.
“This year, I’ve been treating some with a different chemical that maybe lasts one to two years, but it’s fast acting. It acts within eight weeks,” Ryan said.
Jordan said dinotefuran is the fast-acting insecticide that can be used, too, also injected into the tree.
Since 2015, the invasive has been located in Oceana County along with locations in Muskegon and Ottawa counties. In 2017, it was found in Benona Township and in property in Silver Lake State Park. The invasive can be spread by a variety of ways, from wind, birds and nursery stock. It can also spread by clothing, animals and transporting any part of the tree off of the location.
In the intervening years, the invasive has trekked northward along the lakeshore. The state has used grants in the millions of dollars to help stop the spread of the invasive through treatments.
According to information from both the state and federal governments, the hemlock assists in shading streams and creeks and keeping those habitats cool for the wildlife there. The tree also assists in limiting soil erosion. Along the sand dunes of Lake Michigan, the hemlock, too, serves as a stabilizer.
At Cobmoosa Shores, the homeowners association is responsible for the trees along each side of the roads, and many of those trees have been treated. Ryan said the roads are platted to be 66 feet wide, but in actuality, the roads are roughly 30 feet wide. The remaining 36 or so feet from the center of the road beyond the roadbed is something the association will work on.
“There are a lot of big trees, and if one of those big trees that belongs to the association falls on someone’s cottage, then the association is responsible,” Ryan said.
The tree advisory council at the private association created a database, charting out its hemlock trees and also recording the treatments received — if any.
“We put little metal tags which have three numbers. They have the lot number and then they have the tree number,” Ryan said. “I think that’s the start of it.”
Ryan backed the faster-acting dinotefuran in saving the hemlock trees, based on his experience.
“We have trees that were treated last year with the longer-acting one, and it’s just now reaching the bugs, we hope,” he said. “In the meanwhile, some of those trees have declined so much that they’re kind of marginal now. We don’t know if they’re going to survive. If they do, there might not be much of a tree there.
“If you want a nice, healthy, green tree, treat as often as you can, and I would personally start with this.”
Getting on the list of contractors for treatment is long, and it might not be as quick as some landowners would hope, too. Because of the subdivision of Cobmoosa Shores, Ryan said he went with the method of injecting the trees after drilling a hole.
Because of this invasive species was found — and fought — by organizations along the eastern seaboard from North Carolina to Maine since the 1950s, many of those groups there use a spray to either a bark or soil drench where the insecticide is added to the base of the tree. The bark spray is something that is employed by the Muskegon Conservation District.
Ryan has another suggestion.
“Get on YouTube,” he said. “Get on YouTube and start watching every video you can on treating hemlock woolly adelgid that you can. And get a hold of some of these letters from university extension services such as Michigan State has a good letter/paper on how to handle hemlock woolly adelgid. Rutgers has a good one. There is an organization called Hemlock Restoration Initiative.
“They’re a gold mine with a lot of stuff on YouTube. I’ve got a couple of signs on my trees from them. It’s not like you have to reinvent the wheel. There’s people that have been dealing with this and have a lot of knowledge, not necessarily in Michigan, but out East.”
The Hemlock Restoration Initiative can be found at saveourhemlocksnc.org. The State of Michigan has a page dedicated to halting the invasive at michigan.gov/hemlocks.
For Ryan and Jordan, they’ve seen results.
“I know it works,” Ryan said.
“And we’re seeing new growth,” Jordan said. “We’re seeing modest growth on some of the trees and most of the trees that have been treated. What you see is becoming gray skeletons. It’s a challenge because even the fast-acting chemical is really slow-acting.
“It’s becoming more apparent over time the difference between treated and untreated trees.”
That was apparent along Erie Trail in the subdivision. While some of the trees treated on Ryan’s property near the split of Erie Trail and Shawbacoung Trail are showing positive signs, many of the older hemlocks on Erie Trail are gray.
And whether looking north on Erie Trail or within the stand of trees in Black Forest, peaking through the forest was fairly easy because of the loss of needles from the hemlock trees in those stretches of wooded parcels.
Ryan said some homeowners — including within the subdivision — believe the invasive will go away much like any disease, but Jordan and Ryan warn that it won’t leave until the hemlock is dead.
“As long as you have active bugs, even treated trees can be at risk when they come to the end of their treatment,” Ryan said. “We may be treating this problem for another 15 years before it’s out of the area.”
Without any treatment, their concern is that the once proud hemlocks will turn to something else instead.
“Standing dead timber is a fire hazard,” Jordan warned.