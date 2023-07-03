Hart, MI (49420)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.