Harriet Kidder did not have egg on her face – not physically, nor by idiom splatter.
She did, however, have egg on her hands and arms, and egg was oozing on the ground at her feet, too. In fact, the jovial member of the Stony Lake Livestock 4-H Club could only laugh following her and egg-tossing teammate Amanda Cederquist’s hastened Humpty Dumpty exit on the closing day of the 152nd Oceana County Fair on Saturday — game day for young people, to be sure.
Harriet and Amanda were two of the multitude of youngsters — many who are members of 4-H, others who are not — who took part in the fair’s closing day of games that included tug-o-war, musical buckets (a barnyard take on musical chairs), the aforementioned egg toss, and others.
Afterward, when asked if she knew “the secret” how to catch an egg that was flying through the air toward her, the Hart High School junior smiled and said, quite matter of factly, “if there is a ‘secret,’ apparently I don’t know it.”
And then she confessed as to why she didn’t catch the egg tossed to her by her lifelong friend, Amanda.
“I closed my eyes,” Harriet said, laughing. “I did catch part of it, though!”
And so she did, she caught part of the shell, part of the yolk and a small portion of the gooey clear stuff that turns white when fried; all the other “parts” were left dripping on her hands and arms, and puddled at her feet.
But not on her face.
“We did catch it four or five times,” she said, asking Amanda if that sounded right. Amanda agreed, that sounded right.
And so it went throughout the afternoon on Saturday as children and teens competed inside an arena, though the word “competed” might be a bit misleading.
The truth is they laughed and picked each other up when they fell down, they cheered for each other and they laughed, some more.
Saturday’s youth games brought a lot of laughter, alright.
“It’s just a lot of fun,” Sarah Schaner said as she yelled words of encouragement to the youngsters. “Just about all of ‘em know each other (to one extent, or another).”
As she held her cellphone/camera/mini-boom box out in front of her next to a microphone so she could play the fair’s “unofficial theme song” — “Cotton-Eyed Joe” — during the playing of musical buckets, the longtime Oceana County 4-H Program director kept a watchful eye on all that was going on in front of her where competition and camaraderie weigh an equal balance.
She’d play the country folk song, and she’d stop it. She’d play the song, and she’d stop it. All time the circles of young people dashed to sit on buckets that were overturned to serve as makeshift seats.
“Good way to end a long week,” said the 4-H leader, who studied at Ferris State University after graduating from Shelby High School.
And as Sarah and her cheerful team of 4-H helpers and observers — and the mass of cheering and laughing parents and brothers and sisters that surrounded the arena — went about their fun-in-the-sun day, things were beginning to twist and turn out on the midway carnival, too.
All in all, “the best little fair in Michigan,” as those who organize the 11-day event rightfully and proudly boast about their annual summer-ending family gathering, was coming to an enthusiastic and exciting conclusion.
Flavored shaved ice was being served on the midway, as were fish ‘n chips, cotton candy, lemonade, candied apples, pizza, popcorn and more.
Colorfully painted thrill rides were twisting and turning in every direction, going up and down and all around and just when you thought they couldn’t defy the laws of motion any more, they did just that – much to the delight of the laughing, screaming riders who had bravely taken their seats.
Tie dyed clothing was being sold, as were trinkets and toys of every size, shape and color. Stuffed animals were being awarded as prizes to those who beat one game, or another – darts were popular, again and still.
And just like that, the fair pulled up stakes and walked off into the sunset – until next year when “the best little fair in Michigan” will make its egg-citing return.