HESPERIA — Beyer Auction and Real Estate has been a family business for decades, spanning two generations.
Nick and Char Beyer are looking forward to eventual retirement, and they reflected on their life in the business as one-time employee Wade Schuberg takes on the business as his own.
“I just love the auction business for helping the people and getting the best I can. I sell everything as it’s my own,” Nick said. “That’s what I’ve impressed onto Wade, which he is.”
The move to Schuberg is like passing it to a member of the Beyer family.
“I really wanted Wade to have it. He’s like a grandson, you know,” Nick said. “We just hit off since he was 16… He’s doing a good job.”
Nick Beyer has been in business for 49 years. He started working for his dad in 1974 when it was located in Shelby, and then he bought the business in 1988. In the years since, Nick has continued to run his auction service while also selling real estate.
Beyer’s father taught at West Shore Community College and did the auctioneering as a summer job. He eventually made it a full-time position as he was a real estate broker, bringing about Beyer Auction & Real Estate.
“Dad did some real estate, and he had his broker’s license,” Nick said. “I got my salesman’s license in 1988.”
Beyer said he’s done more than 5,000 auctions in his career, plus the service does many more consignments. At one time, the business did 60 auctions a year. He recognized, though, that the business is changing.
“The household is a lot less than it used to be,” he said. “The tools, the farm, the lawn mowers, the outdoor items” are items that typically are auctioned off.
Beyer said there’s been all sorts of different auction items, too. At one, there were 5,000 sets of salt-and-pepper shakers up for bid.
“I run out of adjectives,” he said.
“The whole barn was filled with salt-and-pepper shakers,” Char said. “That was the first set we’ve done. Then we’ve done another sale for another gal who had more of them.”
The service has sold coffins, hearses, an old police car that seemed to be off the set of “The Andy Griffith Show” and items for Mason County’s Edgar Struble, who played with country music legend Kenny Rogers.
He also met Muhammad Ali at a festival in Muskegon Heights at an auction.
“One of the things he said to the people because it was one of first koozies that came out, and they were Styrofoam. Somebody tried to hold them up and try to sell them, and they wouldn’t bring any money or very little,” Beyer said. “Muhammad Ali was quite smart. He says, ‘Any woman who buys the next item can come up here and kiss my cheek. Any man (who wins) can shake my hand.
“Well, then… the women went nuts. They had a very successful sale after that… He knew instantly he needed to help us, and he did.”
The office of the Beyers is well worked in. Adorning the walls were sales for various auctions, including one from George Eastman at his cottage in Walhalla, another auctioneer. Two other auction bills are on the walls of the office — one of the Swinton family and another for the Houghton family.
One of the items that was picked up by Beyer is a wooden carving of a head with a large nose.
“I love that thing. I added the hat. It came with sunglasses,” Nick said.
“It scared our kids, our grandkids,” Char said.
“He’s propped up in the corner, guarding the house,” Nick said with a laugh.
The Beyers’ auctioneering footprint is primarily in the region, but they’ve gone around the state including Snow’s Bar in Cedarville in the Upper Peninsula.
The COVID-19 pandemic had its impact for the worse on the business. Because of the restrictions on gathering, the service worked within the guidelines of the state’s professional organization, hosting outdoor auctions or moving some things to online auctions and sales.
Nick said the demand of live auctions is still there, but things are a little different.
“The internet has hurt to a point. Not that you can’t make a living at it. You have to be good at what you do,” he said. “Char and I have taken it to this level. It’s as far as we want to go. We’re running out of energy. It takes a lot of work.
“I’ll work for Wade, but I don’t want to take to the next level.”
“It’s not forever,” Char said.
Char has been right alongside Nick, working as the company’s bookkeeper and record keeper, from vehicle titles to so much more. She learned a system that goes well, and she’s teaching Schuberg about how the records are kept.
She’s done so much more, though. Char’s assisted in the set up, cataloging and more of each of the sales. She recalled a sale from a family in Newaygo County where the home was packed full of stuff, and the client wanted just one thing.
“There was stuff in the bedroom filled all the way to the ceiling. When we started finding the money, I just said, just bring it. We put it in Ziplocs,” Char said. “They hid money everywhere. The gal that was the heir to it… she had a social worker looking after her.
“All she wanted was her mom’s wedding rings. They never found them,” she said. “We found really good stuff… We found her mom’s rings, in all of that mess, believe it or not. We found her wedding things.
“She said, ‘I can’t believe you found mom’s wedding rings.’ It’s the nice part when you can help somebody.”
Schuberg started working for the Beyers when he was 16. He worked there for a bit, went off to work in building golf simulators and then returned home to Hesperia to buy the company. Schuberg, a 2019 graduate of Hesperia and now 22, looks forward to guiding the business.
“(I’ll) keep doing the live auctions but incorporate the online with it at some point,” Schuberg said. “The set-up is not too fun, but the live ones are fun. I like selling as far as auctioning.
“Pretty much all of families you get to know personally.”
Schuberg went to the same auctioneering school as his mentor, Reppert Auction School in Auburn, Indiana. Beyer went to the school when it was located in Decatur, Indiana. The school has a grueling two-week, 10-day course that runs for 11 hours each day.
Beyer is still working, both as an auctioneer and selling real estate with his wife through RE/MAX as real estate agents. They want to do the benefits and work with the fairs, too.
“I still enjoy it,” he said. “He’s happy to have me along.”