What were you waiting for?
The streets of Hart were quieting down outside, well after the Joan Glover National Asparagus Festival Royale Parade came to a conclusion, and awaiting the NAF After Party and fireworks, that was the question that came up.
What were you waiting for?
For more than a decade, story assignments took me to regional baseball or softball tournaments or to a long road race. Time wasn’t made for attending the National Asparagus Festival — until this year.
Although other communities might be celebrating this or that, spending all day Saturday with the NAF’s festivities brought this question up over and over and over again.
What were you waiting for?
Carl Fuehring and Steve Riley hosted an incredibly informational farm tour on asparagus. They were both gracious hosts for the nearly 20 people who learned more about how the delicious vegetable is grown throughout Oceana County and beyond.
Prior interaction on the processing personally was just before the pandemic when U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga went to an asparagus processor in the northern portion of the county to hear about how foreign markets are hurting our farmers here.
And they’re still hurting us, too.
The questions from the tour’s guests ranged from the development of the planting of the vegetable to how the workers come to work the fields these days — and the evolution of this process, too. Riley showed off a new building he uses for his fruits he grows, but they also house fresh asparagus, too.
There might have been less than 20 that took the tour, but it would be wise to put it on your calendar for next year.
My wife and I strolled the arts and crafts fair a few times, picking up some great items. Bobbi Tallon of the Canton area had a booth up with art and books available that she did as well as some items that her stepmother created.
Saturday was one of the first shows she did, she told us, and her two children’s books featured “The Adventures of Gollyjeeperz” with one taking place in “The Asparagus Forest Island,” a true fit considering the weekend’s activities. They’re going to make for great gifts for our nephew.
We also ran into Ingar Radholm, an author who had books for sale at the show. We picked up copies of his books, too, thinking of perhaps sending them on to our daughter who lives out state — if my wife doesn’t read them first.
The trek from the craft show to the Taste of Asparagus at the Heritage Hall at the Hart Historic District is nice, and there was a great pay off at the hall, too. The dishes were excellent. Suri Sierra was named the People’s Choice winner, and she received my wife’s and my vote. Her dish that included chicken, corn, peppers and, of course, asparagus, was excellent.
A very close second was the asparagus cheese soup, prepared by Sharon Greiner-Clark. It was a very difficult choice, and Greiner-Clark was named the Queen’s Winner.
After the short walk back to the craft show, there were more goods and wares to peruse.
Then came the parade — and it was a true hallmark card of any small-town parade I’ve witnessed. NAF Queen Emma Woller and First Runner-up Chelsi Walicki waved from their float, and there were all sorts of nods to the 50th Asparagus Festival with the entries in the parade — including a float of past queens and honorees as the Asparagus Queen, Hart Mayor Vicki Platt — herself a past Asparagus Queen — and Stacia Erickson, another past Mrs. Asparagus, were in parade entries, too.
Three marching bands helped to entertain the crowd, including seeing the Shelby Marching Band stop, turn and play the Shelby High School fight song for their friends working the elephant ear stand at the intersection of Washington and State streets.
The Scottville Clown Band was right in the middle of the parade, it seemed, and the wacky antics were played afterward downtown. The band to wrap up the parade was the hometown Hart High School band.
Bella Decibella and Whiskey Bound played sets before those who were hanging out downtown into the afternoon and evening during the NAF After Party. Whiskey Bound played nearly to the start of the fireworks display that lit up Hart Lake.
It seemed that almost from sunup to sundown, there was a little bit of something all day long with the National Asparagus Festival.
You couldn’t ask for a better event for a great industry and a great county.
If you didn’t check it out, mark it on your calendar for next year.
You’ll be asking yourself the same thing — what was I waiting for?