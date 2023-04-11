Shoreline Media announced David Bossick as its executive editor overseeing the Ludington Daily News, Oceana’s Herald-Journal, White Lake Beacon and other editorial products.
The goal of the move is to strengthen the local coverage of all of the newspapers, said Publisher Mike Hrycko of Shoreline Media, the company that oversees all of the publications.
“It’s important to see our newsrooms work more closely with one another so that we can better utilize our talented staff,” Hrycko said.
Readers of the Oceana’s Herald-Journal and White Lake Beacon can expect to see more local content as the staff from the Daily News will also be helping to cover major issues and stories developing in the coverage area. In addition to the extra help the newsroom will be receiving, readers will also have more content from around the area made available to them.
Bossick and his family moved to Ludington in fall 2011 where he became the sports editor for the Daily News. In 2018, he became managing editor for the Daily News, a position he’s held until this week.
“I’m looking forward to continuing the rich traditions and coverage the readers of our newspapers and magazines have come to expect out of us. It’s the writers, photographers and so many more that make our newspapers and magazines what they are, and they’ll continue to bring excellent coverage to our area.”
Hrycko said he has confidence Bossick will do well.
“In the relatively short time that I’ve been at the helm of Shoreline Media, Dave has continually impressed me, not only with his journalistic integrity but also his unwavering commitment to the community,” Hrycko said. “I’m looking forward to watching him bring that same level of passion to the communities that our weekly papers serve.”
Bossick and his wife, Jessica, have two grown children and live in Ludington. He lived in small towns throughout his life, from upstate South Carolina to the Thumb to western Wisconsin.
“Michigan is home. I’ve loved learning and discovering our home state in a variety of ways. There’s still much to discover and embrace for me throughout the lakeshore, and I’m looking forward to doing that,” Bossick said.