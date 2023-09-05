Before the lineup of dancers to start Sunday’s ceremonies of the 30th Honoring Our Elders Tradition Pow Wow, Saturday’s dancing placed a well worn circle in the grass around the tent that housed the drumming.
Dozens turned out for the annual event at the Oceana County Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon to witness and participate in the event.
Edward and Sharon Detz sat beside the ring under their popup tent, taking in the dancing. Sharon, a member of the Grand River Band of Ottawa Indians, participated in the opening ceremonies.
“My grandpa had a farm in Walkerville and Hart,” Sharon said. “And, I have 100 people in Elbridge cemetery.”
The couple live in Grand Rapids, but spent the days leading up to the pow wow in Hart attending other pow wows around the state, from St. Ignace to Traverse City to Hart.
“You’re coming home,” she said. “I see all of my relatives, and this is probably the only time of the year that I get to see them. You talk and visit and see who had babies.”
The couple have been married for 45 years, and Edward has been accepted into the community. Sharon said he’s a firekeeper and involved. Edward appreciates the sobriety that is involved with the pow wow.
“It’s spirituality, even though we’re Christian, there’s a spirituality. There’s all kinds of different aspects. And this is where I am, personally, most relaxed because I know there’s not people intoxicated, drugged… We were at the Little River, Gun Lake.”
The pair, in the past, have attended a pow wow in Dowagiac that is more of a competition, rather than the laid back pow wow that takes place in Hart.
“Competition can get cut-throat,” Sharon said. “I don’t want cut-throat. I want to just have a good time and relax.”
“On the other side of the coin, we’re really grateful that the Hart community allows this,” Edward said. “I mean, it takes a lot, and I know the community has to put a lot into it.”
The couple were very appreciative the city and the local chamber of commerce, too, that were encouraging the continued success of the Hart pow wow.
Cody Routley, who was assisting in selling with Charismatic Kreations, participated in many of the dances. Routley said he’s been attending the pow wow for many years, and he’s enjoyed it.
“I’ve been coming here since I was 4-years-old. That was the first time I was touching these grounds,” Routley said. “The people here, I’ve known them my entire life. I connect with every single individual person. They’re all special to me in an individual way.”
Routley said he is a descendant of the Blackfoot tribes, but he is not a member of a tribe. Still, he felt very welcomed by those at the pow wow.
“I connect with the local community, the local tribes, the local people. There is an amazing spiritual connection.”
He said he became more serious about participating roughly five years ago, and “it took off from there.”
“The people I’ve met and the connections I’ve made are unbelievable,” he said. “It’s the best community you can be a part of. It’s the best place I want to be at.”