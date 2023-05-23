WALKERVILLE — “Today is a good day for us.”
Sunday afternoon proved to be a good day for Walkerville High Valedictorian Hunter Oomen and his fellow 14 graduates from the school as the group received their diploma during commencement.
The 15 graduates wore red gowns and caps. This year’s graduates were, Wyatt Achterof, Noa Aoki, Bryana Arredondo, Taylor Carr, Ryan Hill, Elisha MacDonald, Hunter Manor, Chloe Masta, Kennith Meitner, Cindy Mendoza, Hunter Oomen, Ricardo Saenz Jr., Joseph Schwarz, Isabella Storm, and Josiah Walker.
After all graduates entered the gymnasium, the national anthem played and everyone was asked to be seated. Walkerville Principal and Assistant Superintendent Joseph Conkle invited the group of graduating seniors to present and hand out flower bouquets and chocolates to the graduates’ families in thanks for their support and attendance.
Conkle then introduced Oomen to the stage and started student speeches.
Oomen started his speech by thanking all his peers and graduates. He discussed how life impacted their high school years, including the COVID-19 pandemic. He then gave a positive outlook for himself and his classmates.
“Graduation isn’t the end but the start to endless possibilities,” he said.
Oomen concluded his speech and gave thanks to classmates for the memories alongside the teachers and staff for their support and help and guidance.
Salutatorian Isabella Storm thanked those in attendance and her family, especially her mom for being her biggest inspiration.
She also recalled her early days of attending Walkerville High.
“I remember walking down the halls when I was younger wishing we could be done already with school because it was hard… Now we sit in our English class seeing all the little kids run and walk to recess, and it didn’t matter what we were doing we would all stop and watch these kids run out and play each one of us wishing it was us again,” she said.
That perspective came with some advice.
“We are all family we need to understand time is limited with one another,” she said.
Hellen Johnson, a Walkerville alum, spoke to the class about how she grew up in Walkerville and now is a successful nurse.
“Some people might think that coming from a small country place like Walkerville is a disadvantage, and I disagree with that because the best life lessons I ever learned came from this school and out of this town,” Johnson said.
Walkerville Superintendent Thomas Langdon presented a slideshow commemorating the class, and he had some parting advice, too.
He encouraged the graduates to keep friends close, see the world and have fun.
“How you are going to be a positive change in the world,” was one slide, and, “What do you want your life to look like 10-20 years from now?” was another.
The graduates received their diplomas, and the group then went outside to toss their caps in the air.
Oomen said he is glad to graduate. He is mixed on where he wants to go but will either be attending West Shore Community College in the fall or another Michigan college to study computer science.
“I’m going to miss my friends, I’ve known them for the past 12 years and now I won’t be seeing them every day,” he said.
Mendoza had mixed emotions now that she had graduated. Mendoza will be attending Wayne State University to study cosmetology. She stated that she will miss her friends since she grew up with all of them in their small town.
“Sometimes I wish it was a different school, but now I realize it doesn’t really matter. Wherever you go you’re always going to have to make new friends,” she said.
Storm will be going to West Shore for a degree in nursing. From there she wants to be a traveling nurse.
“I love the area,” she said. “It’s nice and I’m glad I got the chance to come here.”
Arrendonda plans on taking a gap year and then states she hopes to go to College of Creative Studies. She will miss her classmates but said, “It was fun. It was a lot, but it was fun.”