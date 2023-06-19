Hart high school graduate and track star Kellen Kimes competed in the Nike Outdoor Nationals this past weekend, where he placed second in the hammer throw with a throw of 223 feet, 4 inches — a personal best.
Kimes already had a stellar season. His shot put of 62 feet, 1 inch and his discuss throw of 181 feet, 9 inches were both tops in the state this season. This performance at nationals was just the icing on the cake.
“We were very happy he pulled that off,” his dad Ken Kimes said.
Kellen started training for the hammer throw this past winter. Because it’s not an official track event in Michigan, he had to go elsewhere to compete in it.
He broke the Michigan state record of 197 feet, 11 inches in Ohio. He was hoping to be around 215-220 feet at nationals, but he did even better.
“Every throw he had at the nationals beat what he doing in practice,” Kimes said. “He exceeded our expectations.”
Technically, Kellen was the national champion in this event because the winner, Jake McEachern, is from Canada.
“That was pretty cool,” Kimes said.