MEARS — For more than a dozen folks Saturday morning, they were taught some of the ins and outs of farming asparagus during the National Asparagus Festival’s Farm Tour at Fuehring Farms and Riley Orchards.
Long-time farmer Carl Fuehring gathered the group in one of his pole barns with previously picked asparagus, describing what the harvesters look for as they pick the vegetable.
“The hybrid asparagus they came up with the ideal setting at 3/8ths of an inch,” he said. “It grows right. It comes out of the ground straight. It maintains its structure.”
Fuehring mentioned how some of the stalks were bent because of the wind the area has seen. Steve Riley of Riley Orchards — who farms many of the acres Fuehring had before — said there was a big lack of rain in the area prior to Sunday’s light rain that hit the area.
“Asparagus is very tender. The wind dries it out and bends it over. Here’s a curly Q,” Fuehring said hold up some stalks from a bin.
Fuehring showed the stalks that had the right size in diameter, and he spoke of how the stalks need to be certain lengths for each of the various places the vegetable is sold.
He described the process of even planting a field of asparagus, and how it can take up to three years to get the vegetable to begin producing. Farmers look for the low-lying areas in the area, and they seek the right type of soil for planting, too.
“We go through and break up the hard pan in the ground so it’s soft and fluffy, and the water will percolate through it and the nutrients go through it,” Fuehring said.
A soil analysis follows to ensure there are nutrients for the plant, too. Seeds are collected, and they’re typically gathered in Ontario. The seeds are planted to create the crowns that are then shipped out to farms such as Oceana County.
“I always explain that it looks like little baby spaghetti,” he said as he pulled out bunches of crowns with their stringy, noodle-like parts from a box. “It costs, for these, about $5,000 an acre to plant. So it is very expensive, and you don’t want to ruin them.”
Questions came quick throughout the presentation, about spacing the plants and growing them. And Fuehring said the farmers look to protect the crowns through weed control and fungicide.
“We have to constantly protect our plant, our investment. It is a big investment for those that are planting this,” Fuehring said. “This is our livelihood.”
After the third year is when farmers start to get some of the funds back to cover the initial investment. It isn’t until the seventh through 15th year, he said, where profits from the field come into play.
“But there’s a cutoff,” he said. “That’s what we’ve done, and a lot of my neighbors have done. At 1,000 pounds of asparagus, you can’t even break even. We upped it to 1,500 pounds to see where we were at. We had 125 acres and that’s what that big disc was doing yesterday is just discing it up.
“We’re done. There’s just climate, the moisture and then the cost,” he said. “There’s so much as asparagus you have to have (to turn a profit).”
He described how women would be part of the picking crews generations ago, then came teenagers followed by families of migrants would be the ones to supply workers. The federal government, though, changed the rules to have ways to track the workers on the farms. Fuehring said the federal work programs created the system in place that is seen these days.
“You saw maybe a white bus go by… Labor leaders bring these folks in. They all have to be vetted. It is very expensive to bring them in, but they do a fantastic job,” Fuehring said. “They’re anywhere from 18 to 30-years-old. They’re just the nicest bunch of people you’ve ever met. Hard-working. And they send their paychecks home to help support their families.”
To the astonishment of many of those, Fuehring said asparagus could grow as much as 1 inch per hour in the right conditions. And the same field could be picked every day, which was the case into Saturday.
“They’re going round the clock. They tried with lights, but with the shadows and stuff, it just doesn’t work,” he said. “The crew that we had, which has 21 people which is three pickers, they will start at 5, 5:30 in the morning, and they will go until dark if needed.”
Fuehring described how the processing worked, too, where the machines will sort based on the needs of each of the retailers and customers the size and length of each of the spears. He also showed off the pound package of asparagus, and the bands that hold them together.
“The band shows it comes from his processing plant,” he said.
After Fuehring answered several questions, Riley took the group to Riley’s field on the north side of Taylor Road where a picking machine was operating with five workers. The workers frantically were snapping asparagus spears as the machine rolled along, some being added to their bins, some being discarded.
Riley and Fuehring each answered questions from some members of the group while many others of the group looked on at the field.
“When we’re really picking pounds, it will take them 14 hours to pick those acres,” Riley said. “Many times, when it’s warm, we’ll pick it once and then we’ll start right back over and picking fresh.”
With the field, the pickers were leaving stalks that were about 8 inches or smaller to be picked later.
“In the packing shed, they’re packed in 28-pound cartons, and they have to get a certain amount of pounds in those cartons. If we pick it too short, they don’t pound up in those cartons,” Riley said. “Everything is about how these guys pick it in the field. It is a very labor intensive crop to manage, especially on the fresh end.”
Once the asparagus is picked, it is stored in a hydro-cooling facility at Riley Orchards. Riley showed one of the air and temperature controlled rooms, and with the cool Saturday morning, the rush of cool air met the group, many smiling at the difference.
When the tour concluded, the group asked more questions, receiving answers before heading back to Hart to enjoy more of the festivities in store.