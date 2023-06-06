A very brief and humorous mystery occurred in Pentwater on July 15, 1861, and luckily for us it was recorded in Hartwick and Tuller’s book, “Oceana County Pioneers and Business Men of To-Day.”
To help set the scene, it is important to know that the temperance movement was just beginning to gather some steam in those days, and a man named Alonzo Hyde would spearhead the movement by giving a moving speech on the matter just a few months later. These events would later come to a head in the 1870s, when the sale of alcohol was effectually banned in Pentwater, however that is neither here nor there.
For the sake of this story, just keep in mind that a general distrust of the drink may have already existed in the hearts of some Pentwater residents, although certainly not all of them.
July 15 saw the arrival of “a small coaster,” which “anchored in the lake away from the dock.” Already this is fishy behavior and Hartwick and Tuller tell us, “The appearance of this hooker excited the curiosity of the people by its suspicious appearance and the actions of those on board.”
The captain apparently was a man named McKenzie and the crew is said to have worn “blue jackets and red breeches.” But what is even more curious than the sudden appearance of the ship itself is the behavior of those who were brave enough to go aboard. According to our beloved authors, “…some daring citizens took a row boat and went aboard. They came back well pleased with what they found, but would say nothing to give others any information.”
Well, would you believe it if I told you this became quite a popular activity? Soon, “boat-load of boat-load” of Pentwater citizens were making excursions out to this suspicious craft, all coming back tight-lipped, yet smiling.
“It was noticed,” Hartwick and Tuller wrote, “that some visited it several times and each time they returned were more exuberant in their pleasure than before.”
The next day the ship hoisted it sails and headed up to Pere Marquette.
So, what was happening aboard this mysterious boat? Well, on Monday morning, “a goodly number of Pentwater’s citizens were found to be hilariously drunk.” Evidently the crew were selling whiskey “by the drink, and in jugs, bottles, etc.”
After pulling out and moving to Pere Marquette, the captain got himself arrested, and Hartwick and Tuller make the rather humorous observation that this “was probably the first saloon in Pentwater.”