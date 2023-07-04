When it comes to combatting the hemlock woolly adelgid, landowners in Oceana County have a few different options, according to the Oceana Conservation District.
The state is in the fight, but it is putting much of its emphasis at stemming the tide, said Suzie Knoll.
“The State of Michigan is working hard to distribute funds to local invasive species crews to address HWA but the state is stipulating that the bulk of the work be done at the northernmost extent of the infestation which is now in Benzie County,” Knoll said. “Oceana Conservation District has been partnering with the Ottawa, Muskegon, and Mason-Lake conservation districts to survey and treat HWA along the lakeshore.”
The funding from the state is also getting prioritized to those landowners who were not only surveyed but also signed an agreement to be placed on a list for treatment this year, Knoll said.
“Unfortunately, there is more HWA than funds are available, and we ask landowners for their understanding while we find ways to meet the needs in our county,” Knoll said.
Knoll had a few different options for landowners who don’t want to wait for grant funds:
• Muskegon Conservation District is taking for-hire HWA work in Oceana and Muskegon counties. The contact is Kara Ermatinger at kara.ermatinger@macd.org.
• Landowners can hire a private contractor, and the Oceana Conservation District has a list of contractors who may be able to do the work.
• Landowners can treat the trees themselves. The conservation districts can provide guidance on how to do that.
Rod Denning, who works as the forester for not only Oceana but also for the conservation districts in Muskegon and Newaygo counties, said he provides three attachments to landowners to help educate them. (The handouts are available attached to this story on our website, www.oceanaheraldjournal.com).
“I have been meeting with and am available to meet with landowners in Muskegon and Oceana counties to review their property and make recommendations,” Denning said.
Denning said HWA was first located in 2006, and the mortality of the hemlocks can range any where between 4-10 years.
“(It) just depends on the intensity of the infestation and overall tree health,” he said.