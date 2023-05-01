Every library needs friends, including the Pentwater Township Library. Local community members are coming together to support their well-loved and well-used library with the formation of a new group “Friends of the Pentwater Township Library.”
The library will host an organizational meeting for everyone interested in supporting the library by becoming a member of the new Friends group, according to a press release.
There are no requirements, other than annual dues, for becoming a member except a love of books, reading and libraries — especially the Pentwater Township Library. The meeting is at 3 p.m., May 8, at the library.
The Pentwater Township Library is at 402 E. Park St., which is the corner of Rush and Park in Pentwater. The new Friends group will support the library through fundraising, volunteer activities and promoting the library within the community.
The library is open Monday through Saturday with free services for everyone of all ages, including internet access and reading and research materials in multiple formats: audio, digital, print. More information will be available at the meeting May 8, according to the release.
Interested people unable to attend can text, email or call Carol Feltes at 908-392-1490 or cafeltes@gmail.com. They can also write to P.O. Box 70, Pentwater, 49449.