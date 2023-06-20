SHELBY — Assisting others to get folks into a better, sustainable future is what the goal is at Shelby-based Love INC.
The “INC” is an acronym for “In the Name of Christ.”
“It has to be sustainable. We need to help you to get from Point A to Point B and from Point B to Point C. But if you’re just staying at Point A and you’re comfortable at Point A, we can’t help you. We want to help you, and we want to help you better your situation,” said Kim Warmuskerken, the transformational ministry coordinator at Love INC.
Love INC gathers in people who are in need, listens to their story and what’s affecting them. From there, the organization works with the individuals in need, local churches and other organizations to try to solve the problems presented.
“We work churches and different organizations, too. There is a certain protocol that we have to follow through. We have work with (the Department of Health and Human Services) and other places like that to help meet needs,” Warmuskerken said. “There is a protocol that we have to follow.”
Two of the major issues presented to Love INC are people’s challenges with housing and with paying for utilities, said Linda Scott, who works in the office of the organization.
“Housing and utility help are the two biggest (areas of concern). We partner with True North on the housing. And utilities, that’s a sticky situation,” she said.
Scott said the organization works with other people and organizations to assist those seeking help at Love INC for assistance with paying utilities.
The organization also works in conjunction with employers such as Petersen Farms. Classes are available to the employees of Petersen Farms to assist with a variety of topics, including how to manage a budget.
One critical area that Love INC is starting to provide is having a person on staff that can also speak Spanish to assist those who speak Spanish in their homes. It’s something that’s just started at the organization. The group is also offering classes to help with people who speak Spanish to learn English.
“It is something new that we are introducing into the community. We’re trying to get the word out right now. It’s something that Oceana County hasn’t had before,” Warmuskerken said. “We’ve had little spurts where the Spanish (speakers) have tried to learn English with different things. I know one lady was trying to learn by Zoom, but it was not working. We’re trying to get the word out and get a lot more people.”
Warmuskerken said she was working with the Spanish-speaking churches in Oceana County to work on the Spanish-to-English classes.
“It is a need in Oceana County. It is a very big need in Oceana County,” she said.
Love INC works closes with a variety of churches around Oceana County, and Scott said those churches, in turn, give back via various ministries such as donating personal items, baby items and other items of need for people.
On the application form is a spot to indicate if a person would like to be contacted by a local church. The local church is happy to assist, but faith is not pushed.
“If they circle yes, we dig deeper and find out type of church they would like to be contacted by. We contact the church to contact this person,” Scott said. “Sometimes, they say no, I don’t want to be contacted, and we respect that. We do, at the same time, we’ll ask to pray with them, but we do not push Christ onto the person. We let them know that this is who we are.”
But if the person decides to be contacted by a church, it allows that church community to embrace the person and their family for assistance.
“Maybe they need rides back and forth to work. This girl who doesn’t have her GED doesn’t drive. However, you live right down the street from this church, we can get you involved in this church,” Warmuskerken said. “This church will come in, wraps its arms around you and your family. I know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, someone is going to provide transportation for you because they know that’s the desire they have.
“They want you to thrive. They don’t want you to survive anymore.”
The organization also operates a thrift store, across Michigan Avenue in downtown Shelby from the office at 191 N. Michigan Ave.
Love INC had some assistance it received, too, thanks to Mark Weesies of Weesies Brothers Garden Centers & Landscaping and the work of Boy Scout Troop 1155 of Hart. Before the landscaping was done by Weesies and the scouts, the facade of Love INC was remodeled with new siding and awnings put into place.
The interior saw some remodeling, too, with dark colors replaced with something brighter to help illuminate the space.