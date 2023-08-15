The little village of Mears is well known and loved by locals of Oceana County and tourists alike. The Silver Lake area has shops, dining, public events, and outdoor activities such as hiking trails and parks, and yet, the main attraction of the Silver Lake area is nestled away in a cozy little corner of Mears—the Silver Lake Sand Dunes. People across Michigan and beyond wait all winter long for the dunes to open so they can ride their dune buggies over the miles of sand dunes tucked away between Silver Lake and Lake Michigan. Today, the Silver Lake Sand Dunes are synonymous with Mears itself, and yet there is another name tucked away in the pages of history, one which has forever glued together the pages of “Mears” and “dunes”, and that name is Lathers.
Swift Lathers was the sole writer, printer, and editor of the Mears Newz, which he proudly proclaimed to be “the smallest newspaper in the world.” At five and half inches by seven and half inches, it was certainly a tiny paper, but the smallest in the world? We don’t really know. Perhaps if he said “most controversial paper in the world” it would have been more believable. Lathers was not shy with his opinions and did not refrain from attacking any issue or person he saw as morally abject. In fact, in a 1968 issue of the Sunday Muskegon Chronicle, writer Daniel J. Yakes mentions that Lathers was assaulted 27 times in a span of 28 years, and referred to this as “the favorite Mears sport of knocking Editor Swift Lathers from under his bowler hat.” Whatever impression this gives, the Newz was certainly a well-loved publication. It only grew in popularity since its inception in 1914, and the above article, Yakes mentions that the Newz was actually rated among the top six weekly publications across the U.S., a fact which may have been a problem for Lathers, seeing as how he hand delivered his paper throughout Oceana County. To once again borrow the language of Yakes’ article, Lathers “made himself immortal among editors” by literally cutting his subscription list in half with a pair of scissors once he reached 2,740 subscribers.
There is much to be said about Swift Lathers and his impact on Mears, but truthfully there is another man who’s name has left a deep impression upon this village, a man that left echoes all across Western Michigan. It is the man that Mears is named after—Charles Mears. Mears was lumber baron hailing from Chicago who started several communities along the shoreline of West Michigan. “Charles had tremendous influence,” said Paul Erickson, president of the Oceana County Historical and Genealogical Society, “and he had sufficient monies.” Charles Mears’ influence on the West Michigan landscape is one that cannot be understated. “He started in Whitehall on the White River, and then moved up to the Silver Lake Channel, along with the Pentwater River. He was moving north up to Hamlin, and he was in Mason County,” Erickson explained. Charles Mears platted and named the little town of Mears in 1873, and it would seem he had big plans for that little village back in those days. In December of that same year, he petitioned to make Mears the county seat of Oceana County. “I would imagine,” said Erickson, “because he had purchased so much land, this village was probably central to what he saw as Western Oceana County.” This petition was ultimately rejected and so Hart remains the county seat to this day.
Though Mears’ plans to make his little village the center of Oceana failed, it did remain important to him as a railroad hub. “A very busy hub for the railroad, and for the passengers,” Erickson said, “and then it went all the way to Middlesex (present day Pentwater), so it gave him a port for fruit. A lot of fruit went out of that.” In 1881, they even added a spur to the line, extending from Mears and into Hart and by 1890 it was being called “one of the most extensive shipping points for fruit in the county.” Eventually, as the lumber trade would decline, many residents of Oceana County turned to agricultural pursuits. Mears himself would pass away in 1895, nearly 20 years before Swift Lathers would launch his sharp little paper.
It is really through the work of the Lathers family that the Silver Lake Sand Dunes became the attraction that they are today. “Swift homesteaded the Silver Lake Sand Dunes,” Erickson said, “and he did that by building a miniature village in the dunes.” This was called the Dune Forest Village, and it was something that Lather’s began working on in 1939. Of course, there was no road through the dunes and so he had to walk the lumber in, but he succeeded in constructing his own little paradise, complete with a chapel, a general store, a school, several houses and even a print house. Sometime after this, his son William Lathers started Bill’s Dune Rides. Over time the faux village fell into disuse and was vandalized. Then, in 1870 Swift Lathers passed away. In that same year the family sold the property to the state, creating Silver Lake State Park and the ruined remains of the village were removed. His son, William Lathers, amassed a fortune and left a good portion of it in the William D. Lathers Trust, a 501c3 “to do good for Oceana County,” Erickson said. But that isn’t the only legacy the Lathers left behind. Swift Lathers was inducted into the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame in 1986, and the Lathers family home is now one of the museums owned and operated by the Oceana County Historical Society and Genealogical Society. In 2008, the decision was made to return the house to the same family home it was when Swift Lathers was still alive. There are even paintings of the Dune Forest Village on display, for those of us too young to have witnessed it ourselves.
The years have seen many transformations for the little town of Mears. From the lumbering era, into a fruit depot and then finally taking shape as tourist destination as a result of the empire built up by the Lathers family, an empire in which Mears is openly shared and celebrated with any wanting to participate. Let us all appreciate that, and let’s continue to love Oceana’s best kept secret for another 150 years. To take a leaf out of Lather’s tiny little paper, history and appreciation are ripe in the land of Mears.