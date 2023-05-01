The third annual Brews and Beats is coming to the Village Green in Pentwater from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The beer, wine and cider festival is hosted by the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce and will feature beverages from over 20 breweries, wineries and cider houses. Live music will be provided by The All American Funk Parade and Two Dudes in Flip Flops. Food trucks and yard games will also be available.
“The chamber tries to focus on events in the area during the spring and fall seasons,” Chamber executive director Eva Gregwer said. “We consider it ‘building up the shoulder seasons.’ We soon realized early May would be the perfect time to have an event. It is a time where locals and visitors alike are ready to get out and kick off the summer season. The first weekend in May is also a great time to give seasonal and all year-round local establishments an unexpected weekend to boost business.
“In its inaugural year, Brews and Beats was the first craft beer, wine and cider festival in Pentwater. It is a celebration of Michigan craft beverages and music. Breweries from all around the state will be showcasing a wide variety of specialty brews.”
Gregwer stated that the proceeds raised at the event go right back to the chamber to help make the event even better for the next year.
“The event is still in its earlier years, therefore, all proceeds go back into the event to expand and enhance it for the future,” she said. “Therefore, it benefits all chamber members (and) local businesses, and (it) gives more exposure to sponsors, performers and food vendors. Ticket holders will continue to want to return time and again to enjoy the relaxed atmosphere focused on great beer, local businesses and excellent music that Brews and Beats offers.”
The event will be held rain or shine since it is under a large, heated tent in the Village Green in the heart of downtown Pentwater. Tickets can be purchased online at www.pentwater.org and cost $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Tickets include a tasting glass and six tasting tokens. Additional tokens can be bought the day of the event.
Gregwer stated that they are still accepting vendor applications and still seeking volunteers to help on the day of the event. More information or to register, the Chamber requests emails to be sent to events@pentwater.org.
“The highlights of the event have always been the variety of beverages and the fun atmosphere,” she said. “Also, the live performances and the style of music/instruments they bring.”
With the event growing each year, Gregwer is hopeful that Brews and Beats will become one of the main events held in Pentwater every year.
“This event has gained significant interest from local residents and visitors alike and is poised to continue to grow into one of the community’s most premier annual events in the coming years,” she said. “It has sold out before. We encourage people to buy their tickets now at pentwater.org so they will not miss out.”