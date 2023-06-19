PENTWATER — The Village of Pentwater was packed on Saturday and Sunday as people visited local stores, restaurants and the 21st annual Spring Fest Arts, Crafts and Antiques Show on the village green.
The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce runs the event, and chamber Executive Director Eva Gregwer said the long-running festival is a big draw for the village.
“This is a nice boost for our local shops,” she said. “It brings a lot of people to Pentwater.”
There was a slight chill in the air on Saturday with temperatures hovering in the high 60s to low 70s as people flocked to the village green to look for deals on everything from photographs to handmade purses and almost everything in between. There were about 100 vendors selling their goods during the weekend.
“You can’t beat the venue we offer, (the) lake views and beautiful park,” said Gregwer.
Erin North of Okemos and her family attended the festival on Saturday.
“We love opportunities to be doing things in the community of Pentwater,” said North, who owns a home in the area. “I feel like Pentwater does a nice job of providing different things to see. I feel like every time we come here there are different events and opportunities to get out into the community.”
Food during the weekend was served up by the Pentwater Service Club and Pentwater Fire Department, which puts the funds raised during the event right back into the community, according to Gregwer.
The Pentwater Service Club was raising funds for a variety of causes including offering scholarships to Pentwater High School seniors, scholarships to Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp, the Pentwater fireworks, providing mentors and financial support for high school Science Olympiad, supporting the Hart Performing Arts Program and supporting youth scouting programs just to name a few.
The service club has been around for about 54 years, according to club president Bart Zachrich.
“The money goes back to the community, “ said Zachrich “We just funded a program to send students to college for post-secondary training. Events like this provide an opportunity to give back to this community.”
More at Village Green
The Village Green will be the home from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday and Thursday for the Farmers Market.
This season’s list of vendors includes long time favorites and newcomers offering local wines, goat cheese, herbs, lilac starter plants and more.