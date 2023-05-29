Three women are in the running for the title of Asparagus Queen.
Chelsi Walicki, Emma Woller and Mackenzie Leedham all are pursuing the title for 2023.
The 2023 Asparagus Queen’s Pageant and Fundraiser is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., Saturday at the West Michigan Research Station, 5185 N. Oceana Drive, Hart. Tickets are a $7 donation at the door with ages 12-and-under at $5 and ages 5-and-under are free. Doors open at 4 p.m. with an opportunity to socialize with the queen candidates.
The emcee for this year’s pageant is 2018 Asparagus Queen Kendra Larios-Mendez.
The winner of the crown will receive a $1,000 scholarship which can be put towards continuing the queen’s education or can be contributed to a local non-profit approved by the National Asparagus Festival’s Board of Directors.
Chelsi Walicki, Sponsored by Quick-Way Inc and Walicki’s A-1 Auto Body
Chelsi Walicki is returning this year after serving as the 2022 Asparagus Queen Runner-Up. She had a great time in 2022 and would like to represent the NAF and Asparagus Industry again in 2023. She resides in Ludington but has a strong connection to Oceana County through her family. Following high school Walicki earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting at Davenport University and has been employed as an accountant with Quick-Way Inc of Ludington for the last five years. In her free time, she enjoys sports, volunteering with the Oceana County 4-H Youth program, and is a member of the Oceana County Farm Bureau. Her hopes are to begin construction on her new home in 2024 and start on her hobby farm. The events and appearances Walicki participated in during 2022 has her thinking about new events for the festival and other opportunities to promote the NAF and asparagus industry. In 2023 Chelsi hopes to help the current board reinvigorate the festival to the true celebration it once was.
Emma Woller, Sponsored by Woller Shady Lane Farm
Emma Woller is a senior at Michigan State University studying crop and soil science with a minor in agribusiness management. After graduation Woller will use her degree working with MSU Extension specializing in specialty crops in Michigan. Woller has grown up on her diverse family farm where she gained experience growing and harvesting asparagus along with other row crops and raising bottle calves. Woller grew up participating in Oceana County 4-H and was a part of Montague FFA. Woller was able to scout asparagus throughout Oceana County while being a scouting intern for Nutrien Ag Solutions of Hart and working with MSU Extension while collecting TomCast data throughout the county in the off season. Woller is currently a Michigan Grown Michigan Great Ambassador for the Michigan Ag Council where she serves the community through farmers markets and festivals while promoting Michigan agriculture. Woller has enjoyed her time volunteering within the Agronomy Club and Sigma Alpha at MSU, hosting events promoting Michigan Farm Bureau’s Farm State of Mind Initiative which supports farmers with mental illness. In her future she would like to be the connection between consumers and growers while being able to support growers with the advancements within the agriculture industry. Woller is excited to have the potential of being the Asparagus Queen.
Mackenzie Leedham, Sponsored by Change Parts, Inc.
Mackenzie Leedham lives in Mason County surrounded by farmland and has an immense desire to learn more about the farming and agriculture industry. Along with her husband, she dreams of creating their own hobby farm with a variety of animals and produce in efforts to become more self-sustainable. Leedham graduated from Ferris State University in 2018 with a bachelors degree in health information management with aspirations of pursuing a master’s degree in business administration in the future. She began working with her degree in Cadillac immediately after graduating. However, in 2020, she moved back to Mason County out of desire to spend more time in the community in which she was raised. In 2021 she was able to transfer her job to Manistee to be closer to home. In her free time Mackenzie loves exploring walking trails with her two corgis and bike trails with her husband as well as other activities such as camping with family, hunting, and boating. She loves asparagus and cannot wait to celebrate its impact to Oceana County and the rest of the nation.