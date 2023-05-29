SHELBY — The sounds of whirring engines could be heard echoing out of the woods behind Shelby High School Saturday morning.
Inside the wooded parcel that separates the school complex from Industrial Park Drive, the chatter of 38 volunteers and the scraping of rakes moving leaves, sticks and more debris was heard as the school continues to construct a new trail that will house cross country meets for the district and a whole lot more.
“We had, first off, the school board that said, here’s this land and we think it would be appropriate for this kind of use,” said Shelby cross country co-coach Joel Soelberg as he walked along the trail Saturday morning, going past tiny orange flags that showed the path for the leaf-blowers, rakes and trash collectors. “With thart foresight, as well as with the school changes, they had basically said we’re going to redesign this.
“I saw it as an opportunity to plan well and not just sort of go with convenient,” he said. “The nature of woods is that it could have been easy to follow old two-tracks, there’s old trails, but what we wanted to do is to have a trail for multi-purpose.
“It’s more than cross country. It’s a nature trail. It’s a cross country trail, snowshoe trail. A future horse-and-sleigh ride trail. We wanted to have all of these use cases factored in.”
The old cross country course for the school district is basically where the new Shelby Elementary School is being constructed alongside Oceana Drive. Since last fall, there were already more than 250 volunteer hours put in. Those volunteers included students in Wade Sikkema’s middle school gym class, the work to plan and map the course and the machinery that knocked down the brush and even trees to create the trail.
Earl and Linda Peterson donated heavy equipment and a forestry mulcher to clean out the trail, and gave time of its operator Dave Banteen for two days.
Soelberg said Dave and Barb Fox donated trucks, trailers and fuel and tracked skid steer and paid some of the hours put in by Jimmy Parker for two days as they cut in new trail and graded portions. Parker also cut and did some tree removal on his days off since September.
Parker was instrumental coordinating the forestry/equipment side of the project and is a co-lead on the new trail, along with Joel’s wife and co-coach, Caity.
Donations came in from Tyler Cornaby and equipment was lent by Dr. Doug Brown, Butch Kurzer, Don Squire and Caity Soelberg.
Joel Soelberg served in the military with a background in reconnaissance, and he brought a lot of variables into plotting the trail. The trail doesn’t directly go up a hill, but winds its way up it and down again, with the trail also curving several times through the property.
While the start and finish lines will be near the northern-most softball diamond on the school complex, much of the running will be in the woods — but in a manner that should be friendly for spectators to see their favorite runners multiple times.
“On a typical course, you feel great if you’re able to see your child whether in a middle school or high school maybe three, four — and if you’re really good at this and you plan it perfectly and you’re willing to run and get sweaty — you might come out and say I saw my kids six times throughout this race.
“This course, with nature, we tried to make it almost into the double digits if people are willing,” Soelberg said. “Someone without physical stamina or ability can see their kid because of these parallel lanes through the woods, they can see their kid six times without physically exerting themselves and without truly cresting or attacking the hill.”
The middle school distance is 2 miles long, shorter than the 5 kilometers (3.2 miles) needed for high school races. Soelberg said he made sure the middle school distance was squared away and built a loop for the high school distance into the woods.
With a large hill at place and some rolling spots, too, Shelby’s trail is not going to run fast or be an overly flat course, either. Having that challenge of not only running into the woods on a trail but also having the hills along the way makes the course live up to being truly a cross country course.
“We tried to mitigate some of the steep inclines and declines. That is from the course maintenance perspective in that the uphills and downhills are dangerous runners on a rainy day, and from a maintenance perspective in terms of erosion,” Soelberg said.
That mitigation is taking place in the use of tons of topsoil that was brought over to the course from the elementary school project. Soelberg said the topsoil will be used to smooth out some of the holes and other spots that need to be filled in to make the course accessible to all.
Attention was paid to ensuring that if an emergency takes place while in the woods, there are openings that will allow for first responders to be able to get to the scene from east, south and west of the course. The trail is wide, too, to allow for greater uses beyond the runners.
The parcel was purchased from the Babinec family, Olmstead said. The plans came from the Soelbergs, and that’s when the ball started rolling.
“We want to build that program back, and part of that is having a Class A trail, and that’s what this is evolving into,” he said.
Olmstead said when the district bought the property, he was a principal at that time. The family wanted the parcel to be used for recreation, and the trail fit the bill.
“We talked about cutting it out into a cross country trail, and they were really positive about that. They felt it was going to fulfill their vision and also fulfill Joel and Caity’s,” he said.
The high school is scheduled to host a West Michigan Conference jamboree in September, and Soelberg was confident the course will be ready by then.
“It will be ready,” he said. “In a wooded course, you’re not fighting all the leaves. It gives us a firm goal and deadline to get it all there and done. We feel very confident with the volunteer work that is happening in May and June here that we will be on track.”
The volunteers Saturday included members of the administration and school board such as Board Member Jeremy Horton and Superintendent Mark Olmstead to current and former runners of cross country and community members in general.
“For me personally, that is amazing to see, the give the community has,” Soelberg said. “Right from the start, we had people committing tremendously expensive equipment… It’s been top-down and from the bottom-up and community wide in the sense, too, because there so many people interested in the community.
“The vision was right from the start that we tried to execute was this is a community asset, this community trail, this community resource, and oh, by the way, it happens to be the middle school and high school cross country course.”
The course was another sign, from Soelberg’s view, that the community of Shelby is looking up.
“There is so much that our community is rallying around right now. We’ve got soccer fields going in. We’ve got these changes at Getty Park. We’ve got the changes here,” he said. “You’ll see new buildings and new subdivisions coming in. I feel like in some ways, this is one more data point that shows that Shelby is on this cusp of change and renewal.”