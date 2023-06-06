The Village of Shelby lifted a boil water advisory Tuesday afternoon for some of the village.
According to a release from the village, it asked residents to boil water following an incident on Monday, June 5. Workers with Hallack Contracting that were installing a new water main on Rankin Street struck the existing water main on the site, causing a drop in water pressure. The village then issued the boil water advisory.
The properties on Rankin Street between Valley Street and South Michigan Avenue are asked to continue to boil water until further notice.