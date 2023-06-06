The newest restaurant in Oceana County opened this past weekend on Scenic Drive near Stony Lake.
The Farmhouse is the creation of Kayla and Jason Wenk, and just as they did with their purchase of Oceana Golf Club and Benona Shores Golf Club, they invested in a local business then gave it a fresh, modern look that should appeal to golfers, locals and tourists alike.
“We established the name Farmhouse early on,” says Kayla Wenk. “We just saw so much potential in it.”
Locals may remember the history of the site. It was originally built nearly 30 years ago by the Benona Shores GC developers Bob and Maryann Hukill. Their daughter Betty and her husband Art Jones first operated it and called it Par 5. Other owners renamed it Applewood Grille, Honk and Holler, and finally Cellar 36 before the Wenks bought the site last summer.
“I feel the energy from spaces, and I really loved the structure and the location,” says Kayla Wenk.
This is Kayla’s first restaurant remodel, but her successful experience in interior design in corporate and residential buildings inspired her to turn a dull environment into a bright welcoming space with all new lighting, murals, bar, and seating.
“There was a good bounce to the building and just needed to be started from scratch again,” says Kayla.
Jason Wenk is an Oceana County native and graduate of Shelby High School. The Wenks work and reside in Southern California, but they expect to spend much more time enjoying their recently purchased home on Lake Michigan with their 19-month-old son Winter.
“We wanted a place to go and serve the kind of food and the variety that we love in a casual family environment,” says Kayla.
“All of Jason’s family still live in the area and we just love the community here. We feel there are other people around here who enjoy the same things we do.”
The Wenks hired Dennis Glover to run the day to day operations.
Farmhouse chef and general manager was born in Muskegon and attended culinary school in New York. Glover’s extensive experience includes 10 years as chef at Spring Lake Country Club and five years as instructor at Baker College’s culinary school.
“Everything about this is new,” says Glover. “Not just the building design, but the food is a new kind of organic, sustainable concept that is generally not seen a lot in western Michigan.”
Glover has won several awards for his babyback ribs recipes but the menu also features a wide range of salads, bowls, sandwiches, and entrees. Items like the Farmhouse burger, brisket rueben, grandma’s BLT, quinoa lentil bowl, and seared salmon should appeal to everyone from meat lovers to vegans.
“The Wenks were genuine when they said they’d be very hands off. They want it to be my food, my ideas. They allowed me to use local partners as my source for herbs, meats, and cheeses. I was able to build the kitchen from the ground up.”
“We think the counter order and table service style is a quick and more efficient way to handle customer traffic,” says Glover.
Jason says Kayla is the braintrust behind The Farmhouse, but Jason is the curator of the eclectic wine list. A list that will be sure to add local wines in the near future.
“We want to make this a place where people can eat good food or have a drink with friends in a great atmosphere. But we also have several Michigan products and merchandise that tourists can take home as part of their visit to the area.”
“We want to meet and incorporate more and more local farmers, wineries, and local artisans to the shop. We think it’s important to support the community in that way.”
The outdoor patio has been refurbished and expanded. It overlooks the sprawling 17th hole of the Benona Shores GC.
Kayla says they could add live music on weekends. There is also a separate room that could also be used for meetings or private parties.
Farmhouse is open with a full bar seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. It’s a new venue with a new concept that gives a new attraction for Oceana County and its visitors.