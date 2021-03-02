The Ludington Writers Board Members met virtually on Tuesday, Jan. 19 and approved funding for the Carol Bennett Memorial Scholarship.
The value of the 2021 scholarship is $1,500, but it may be split in the case of a tie. Applications are being accepted until 5 p.m. on Monday, March 15.
Eligibility is not limited to residents of Mason County or to high school seniors. However, we do encourage seniors from Mason, Oceana, Manistee, and Lake counties to apply.
Carol Bennett was an original board member of Ludington Visiting Writers and facilitator of the Ludington Writers’ second and fourth Tuesday critiques. She lost a long battle with cancer in 2011. This scholarship was established in her memory for the time she donated and the advice she gave to our group.
Applications are now being accepted through our website: LudingtonWriters.com/Events.
Questions and applications can be obtained by emailing Ludington Writers Vice President Barry Matthews at WestShoreWords@gmail.com with “Scholarship Inquiry” in the subject line. Only one application per individual will be accepted.
Applicants will be notified of the results by May 1.