Congratulations to Maddy Holstad, who has been selected as the Pentwater Public Schools Teacher of the Month.
Holstad teaches junior high and high school math at Pentwater. She is a graduate of Jenison High School and Cornerstone University. Holstad said she has been teaching for three years.
She and her husband, Troy, “have a painted turtle named Adirondack, or Ronny, and a cat named Tahoe.”
In her free time, Holstad said she enjoys knitting, sewing, disc golf, coffee, reading and Sudoku puzzles.
“I wanted to help students see they were capable of more than they thought they were,” Holstad said, when asked why she wanted to go into teaching. “Math has been a barrier for so many people, and I wanted to help students see that math is a tool to help them think through life in a logical and organized way.
“The most rewarding part of teaching is building relationships with students, through the highs and lows, and watching them grow into stronger and kinder people.”