Congratulations to Mandy Achterhof, who has been chosen as the Walkerville Public Schools Teacher of the Month.
Achterhof teaches 3rd-5th grade ELA, and she is also a graduate of Walkerville High School. She earned her degree from Liberty University, and said she is in her third year of teaching.
“I am from a big family, being one of seven children, with very supportive parents,” Achterhof said. “I have two dogs named Millie and Layla.
“I love spending time with friends and family. I am also a coach at the school and really love it.”
Outside of her teaching and coaching, Achterhof said she enjoys singing, playing card games, reading and traveling.
“I have always had a heart for teaching. When you’re in Kindergarten and they ask you what you want to be when you grow up, my answer was teacher. I love working with the kids and helping them learn and grow as people,” Achterhof explained about her decision to become a teacher. “The most rewarding part of my job is getting to know the kids, helping them develop the ways that work for their learning in the classroom, and then seeing them achieve goals they have set for themselves.”