The field of challengers was narrowed and a number of issues were decided in Oceana County during the primary election Tuesday.
Almost half of area residents cast their ballots with a 44.9 percent county-wide voter turnout. Weather was also a factor in this year’s primary. Oceana County Clerk Amy Anderson said a few precincts reported that humidity caused “ballots to swell” and made them too thick to be counted by the voting machines. She explained that those ballots were put into an “auxiliary bin to be hand counted.” An election official from Hart Township said that they closed the doors and turned up the air conditioning to help combat this issue.
While most precincts did not report issues with voters, Anderson noted that there were situations at Hart City Hall and Newfield Township. A valid candidate on the ballot at Hart City wanted to stay and watch the election, but legally cannot do so and was asked to leave. In Newfield Township, an officer from the sheriff’s department was dispatched there in response to an incident at the polls with a write-in candidate.
The county-wide millage request for the new county jail and sheriff’s department offices was rejected. This would have placed a 2.25 mill for 20 years on Oceana County residents.
In the county commissioner race, incumbent Phil Morse defeated Joshua Draper in District 2. In the District 3 race, incumbent Craig Hardy defeated Elijah den Engelse and Peggy Wittman. Incumbent Paul Erickson defeated James Draper and George Sadler in the District 4 race.
In the county road commissioner race, incumbent Lloyd Gowell and Denis Koch defeated incumbent Allen Blohm and Jason LaFever to fill the two available seats for the Republican party in November.
Benona Township had two millage requests on the ballot. Both the request for 1 mill for four years for road improvements and the .25 mill request for the Shelby Area District Library were approved.
Ferry Township had a 1.4 mill request for road maintenance and/or road improvements that was approved. Grant Township’s request for 2 mills for road improvements was also approved.
The .89 mill request for Hesperia Community Library in Greenwood Township was narrowly denied with 98 no votes and 96 yes votes. Meanwhile the same .89 mill for the Hesperia Library in Newfield was approved with 312 yes votes and 234 no votes. This millage rate will run for four years and will provide funds for all district library purposes. The estimated revenue in the first year would be approximately $149,000.
Shelby Township’s request for .5 mill for township cemeteries and parks was approved. This rate will be levied for five years and will provide $53,250.50 in its first year for the improvement and maintenance of cemeteries and public parks in Shelby Township.
The 1.96 mill request for Montague Area Public Schools to build, furnish, equip and remodel district buildings was denied.
Jon Bumstead was chosen by Oceana County voters over Charles Ritchard for the 32nd State Senate District Republican seat. Curt VanderWall edged out Andrew Sebolt and Ryan Roberts amongst Oceana County voters for the Republican 102nd State House seat.
John Moolenar was favored over Thomas Norton by Oceana County voters for the Republican 2nd District Representative in Congress on the November ballot.
Oceana County voters chose Tudor M. Dixon over Ryan Kelley, Ralph Rebandt, Kevin Rinke and Garrett Soldano for the Republican gubernatorial spot on the November ballot.
Area election results are unofficial until certified by the County Board of Canvassers, which is set to meet Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. A full breakdown of how the county voted will be in next week’s Oceana’s Herald-Journal.