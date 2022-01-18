Preparations for a McCormick Fuel Station in New Era have begun and according to owner Joel McCormick, locals can expect to fill their tanks as early as September of this year.
Most of the construction portion of the new location figures to begin in March, once temperatures begin to increase and weather conditions improve. However, work to remove existing structures on the property are underway, as well as adding driveways on the lot.
The new McCormick will be erected on the corner of Oceana Drive and Stony Lake Road/M-20, next door to the recently opened Dollar General. Members of the community can expect a mirror of the company’s previous three locations in Montague, Whitehall and Twin Lake.
“The idea is to build a short section of industrial road connecting to Fred Grice’s (road) there. That will connect to our drive on the south side of M-20,” McCormick said.
Grice owns HomeTown Pharmacy, and its headquarters are located next to and behind where the new station is going to be located.
The biggest movement expected on site between now and March is the removal of the residential home currently residing where the new location is set to be built. According to McCormick, that house is expected to be moved to a new location to be sold as early as this week.
The only delays foreseen now are those that come with material availability. McCormick noted that building materials as well as inventory items could experience shipping delays. For now however, the plan is to open up shop on Sept. 1.