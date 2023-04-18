A $2.5 million project to make improvements to a 2-mile stretch of U.S. 31 between Pentwater and Ludington will mean lane closures starting next week.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, resurfacing work between Meisenheimer and Chauvez roads is set to start Monday.
Lane closures are also scheduled, as the project also involves culvert replacements.
Lane closures for northbound traffic will begin April 24 and will continue for approximately two weeks.
Southbound U.S. 31 along the affected stretch of the freeway will be closed for approximately one week in early May.
Traffic will be detoured using Pere Marquette Highway between exit No. 158 to Oceana Drive and exit 166 to Pere Marquette Highway.
He said the reroute should be a “nice quick detour that shouldn’t delay traffic much at all.”
“It’s a good thing Pere Marquette Highway is right there,” MDOT spokesperson John Richard said.
Drivers should expect lane closures throughout the project, which is expected to be completed in July.
The work is part of a plan to improve the driving surface and extend the life of the roadway, according to a release from MDOT.
The release stated the work will support about 30 jobs.
For up-to-date traffic information on this project and others throughout the state, visit www.Michigan.gov/Drive.