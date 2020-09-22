The Pentwater Service Club (PSC) announced that its Meet the Candidates night, on Sept. 10 at the Pentwater Village Green, set all-time attendance records with 130 people attending in person or over the Internet. Hundreds more saw portions of the recorded voter-forum overnight. “The combination of having great candidates and being held outside with unlimited space really made a difference, said Juanita Pierman, who managed the event for the PSC. “It’s obvious there is plenty of interest in the November 3rd election at the local level.”
By noon on Friday, Sept. 11 more than 700 persons had viewed some or all of the forum on the PSC’s Facebook page. “Our goal is to quadruple the number of people who are able to view the recorded event prior to the Nov. 3 election,” said Mark Trierweiler, PSC president and moderator of the forum. Trierweiler said that contributing to an informed electorate was part of the PSC’s Mission and values and was a responsibility taken seriously by the Club.
Twelve candidates for Pentwater Township, Pentwater Village and Oceana County made three-minute presentations on why they are running for office and what they hope to accomplish, if elected. “Audience questions were excellent and honed-in on some of our community’s most pressing issues,” said Mat Hacker, PSC member and volunteer of the forum, now in its 25th year. Affordable housing, infrastructure improvements, marijuana-dispensaries, and asking candidates how they plan to serve if they leave the community for the winter, were among the most asked questions.
Voters wishing to view the candidate-forum need only go to their Facebook page, enter “Pentwater Service Club in the search bar, then look for the recorded event from Sept.10.