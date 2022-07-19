“Everybody do a ferris wheel…Everybody do a double pass…,” Caller Jim Unger sing-songs out as a dozen couples cascade across the floor at the Shelby Congregational Church hall Saturday, June 11. “Don’t stop, spin your top,” he continued.
These square dancers are the Melody Mates and they celebrated their 60th anniversary that night. Though the dress code is no longer strictly enforced, many men still wore western-style long sleeve shirts and women wore patterned dresses with wide skirts that would swing out as they twirled across the floor.
The Melody Mates were founded by Johnnie and Lorraine Quinn in Mears in 1962. They meet the second Saturday of each month, except July and August, from 7-9:30 p.m. at the hall of the Congregational Church in Shelby, located at 51 E. Third St. However, those nights are reserved for couples that have graduated from the Wednesday night workshops that take place from 7-9 p.m. every week, at the church hall as well. Margaret Knapp, who has been dancing with the Melody Mates with her husband, Don, for 59 years, said that the group requires that new dancers take lessons on Wednesday nights and the first lesson is free. The following lessons are $4 each.
Knapp added that they have dancers of all ages and currently their youngest dancer is 23 and their oldest is 90. That particular 90-year-old is Gordy Baldus of Coopersville, and he never stopped dancing that entire evening. Knapp said that his wife is no longer able to dance, so Gordy dances with Mary Forman, whose husband passed away.
There is a lot of camaraderie between the group, with Unger making jokes over the microphone and humorous and touching anecdotes shared by a variety of speakers. Unger and his wife, Toni, also made time to join in the dancing during the evening. He said he has been a caller for 35 years and teaches the trade to others. Knapp said that it is hard to find new callers nowadays, because it is a real investment of time to become skilled at it.
Most of the night, there were three squares on the floor, which equates to 12 couples. Knapp said that at the club’s peak they had well over 100 couples and have danced at a number of locations across the county. She added that there are different levels of calls, but they don’t do anything too complex with the Melody Mates. Knapp then went on to point out where the members were from, with some of the farthest coming in from Grand Ledge, Mich.
Unger explained that square dancing is called in English all over the world. Many members mentioned the National Square Dance Convention, with the 71st one taking place in Evansville, Ind. late last month. The convention has been hosted at a number of locations and dancers from almost every corner of the globe, with 40,000 to 50,000 couples in attendance.
Dick and Darlene Wells are currently the presidents of the club, and both expressed how important the connections made are between the Melody Mates.
“We don’t know a lot about each other’s families or careers, unless we talk, and we do, but we are very close because of the touch,” Darlene explained while demonstrating how in square dancing, people have to reach out and touch hands with other dancers as part of a number of calls. “We care deeply and are close knit.”
“It’s one big family,” Dick echoed. “It’s the touch.”
The Melody Mates are always open to new members, and those interested can contact Sue Tippett at 231-742-8008.