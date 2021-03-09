Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus in Shelby is one of only two hospitals in the state to be recognized as a 2021 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this 11th annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX®.
“Two years ago, Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus started on a journey to increase services, improve our culture and continue to provide remarkable patient care — and one of our specific goals was to be ranked in the top 100 Critical Access Hospitals in the U.S.,” said John Foss, vice president of Operations, Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus. “The team has worked hard, and for our patients, this recognition underscores that they can receive high quality care in the middle of a rural county and in the middle of a pandemic.”
“The Top 100 program continues to illuminate strategies and innovation for delivering higher quality care and better outcomes within rural communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “We are delighted to be able to spotlight the efforts of these facilities through the INDEX framework.”
Over the course of the last 11 years, the INDEX has grown to become the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Based entirely on public data and utilizing 36 independent indicators, the INDEX assesses rural hospitals across eight pillars of performance, including market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency. The INDEX framework is widely used across the nation by independent rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints and state offices of rural health, which provide access to INDEX analytics through grant-funded initiatives.
About Mercy Health
