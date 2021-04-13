BIG RAPIDS – Michigan Works! West Central is partnering with several local employers to host its next Virtual Job Fair later this month.
Area job-seekers are encouraged to register today for their guaranteed interview at the virtual event, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 22. Those looking for work or looking to change employers can select their interview time and preferred employer at michworkswc.org/virtualjobfairs, or by texting the word JOBS to (844) 903-1755.
“We have some great employers participating in this month’s Virtual Job Fair,” said Jonathan Eppley, communication and marketing manager for Michigan Works! West Central. “From entry-level to skilled-labor, there are a wide variety of positions available in healthcare, manufacturing, food service, customer service and more. We encourage job seekers in Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana and Osceola counties to visit us online today to register for their guaranteed interview.”
All of Michigan Works! West Central’s Virtual Job Fairs provide job seekers the opportunity to speak directly with employers about their skills and qualifications, while learning more about available job openings. Some employers offer video-conferencing interviews, while others conduct phone interviews. Those interested in interviewing with one of the participating businesses, must register for the event by April 20.
Employers participating in this month’s event include Autumnwood of McBain, Bella Senior Care, Blarney Castle Oil, Haworth of Big Rapids, Magna Mirrors, OnPoint Employment Solutions and St. John’s Health Care.
Michigan Works! West Central will hold its next Virtual Job Fair on Thursday, May 27. Employers wanting more information about participating in a future Virtual Job Fair are asked to contact Michigan Works! West Central at info@michworkswc.org.