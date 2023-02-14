Congressman John Moolenaar has introduced legislation that would help veterans who are finishing their military service and going into the workforce. Specifically, Moolenaar’s legislation would allow states to use federal funding to create their own fellowship programs to help veterans find jobs and then be employed on a long-term basis following their fellowship.
“Our veterans sacrificed to protect our freedoms and keep our nation safe. As they finish serving and enter the workforce, they often face new challenges. The fellowship program created by my legislation can help veterans gain the skills they need for full-time employment and make an easier transition to a new career,” said Moolenaar.
The Veterans Fellowship Act was introduced Feb. 1.