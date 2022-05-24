After two years of cancellations and scaled back services, veterans across the county are preparing for a full slate of Memorial Day services this year. These ceremonies honor and remember those who served our country and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice doing so.
Hart:
Veterans in the Hart and Mears area will gather at the Mears cemetery at 10 a.m., Monday, May 30 for a service. They will then move to the Oceana County Courthouse for a parade at 11 a.m. that will go to the Hart Cemetery. A service will follow at the cemetery, with guest speaker and commander of the Hart American Legion, veteran Mark Parrish. At 1 p.m., there will be a service at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility, followed by another service at Cherry Blossom Manor. Both of these services will take place outside and honor the veterans there. The public is invited to all of these services, and a 21-gun salute and Taps will be played at each.
Grant Township:
Two Memorial Day services are planned for Grant Township Monday, May 30. The first service is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Rothbury. A second service is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the Oak Grove Cemetery on Webster Road.
New Era:
The Village of New Era is having a Memorial Day Parade, Monday, May 30 starting at 9 a.m. The parade route will start at New Era Christian School, turn south on James Street, west on Ray Avenue, south on 2nd Street, east on Blair Avenue, and finally, south on Oceana Drive to Garfield Road. The parade route will end at the new Veterans Memorial Park at the corner of Garfield Road and Oceana Drive for a dedication ceremony. The speaker will be military veteran Ron Twining of New Era. Lori Hogston is the Officer of the Day. Shelby High School band students Jasper Ransom and Ryan Ransom will play Taps. Children are encouraged to decorate their bikes and join in the parade. Prizes will be awarded to the top three decorated bikes.
Shelby:
Shelby’s Memorial Day Parade will begin Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. at Thomas Read Elementary School and will proceed to Monument Park at Third and Maple streets. Andy Sebolt will be the guest speaker at the end of the parade. Gina Mead will be the Mistress of Ceremonies. Lori Hogston is the Officer of the Day. “In Flanders Field” will be read by Shelby High School student Gladys Moncada Pineda, and the “Gettysburg Address” by Emma Soelberg. Shelby High School band student Kiera Ransom will play Taps. Local Girl Scouts will place wreaths on crosses denoting every major war and conflict in U.S. history. Two additional ceremonies will take place at Mt. Hope and St. Stephen’s cemeteries immediately following the service at Monument Park.
Walkerville:
Walkerville’s Memorial Day service will take place at 9 a.m. Monday at the Fairlawn Cemetery west of town. Area veterans are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 8:45 a.m. There will be no formal program or parade, but the public is invited to attend the cemetery service.
Ferry:
The Ferry Veterans Post will maintain its traditional schedule this Memorial Day with the first of four marches at the North Ferry Cemetery at 9 a.m. This will be followed by a 9:30 a.m. march at South Ferry Cemetery, a 10 a.m. march at Otto Cemetery and finally, a 10:30 a.m. march to the bridge in downtown Ferry. A 21-gun salute, with a wreath laying while Taps is played, will take place at the end of each march.
Hesperia:
Hesperia’s Memorial Day services will begin May 30 at the Vida Weaver Park pavilion at 10 a.m. A second ceremony will follow at the Hesperia West Cemetery. Taps will be played and a 21-gun salute given, along with placing a wreath at each service.
Pentwater:
Pentwater veterans will be selling poppies from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28 in Pentwater, followed by a memorial service at Whiskey Creek at 2 p.m.
The Pentwater Memorial Day parade begins at 10 a.m., Monday, May 30 with line-up between 9 and 10 a.m. across the street from the Baptist Church on First Street. All veterans are encouraged to participate. The parade begins with a march down to the Village Marina and a ceremony to honor the Navy dead. Then the veterans will lead the parade over to the Village Green, where Tpr. Todd Goodrich from the Michigan State Police post will address those in attendance. After the ceremony and flag raising on the Green, the procession will head to the Pentwater Township Cemetery for the final ceremony and flag raising of the parade. Each ceremony location will include a 21 gun salute and Taps will be played. The public is welcome to all of these ceremonies and is asked to follow the veterans to each location.
Both the pancake breakfast and the potluck luncheon will not take place this year.