Less than a week after the daring escape of the 12 remaining hostages in Haiti, Ray Noecker, 49, of Shelby, and the father of four of the escapees, issued a written statement to the media Dec. 21.
“My family is all together and in good health. We are rejoicing together over the many ways that God answered the prayers of his people from all around the world. I want to thank everyone who joined together to pray for the protection and release of the hostages. Please continue to pray for those in Haiti and around the world who are still being held against their will,” Hart Dunkard Brethren Pastor Ronald Marks read from Noecker’s statement via a Zoom call press conference. “We are currently spending time together as a family in celebrating Jesus’ birth. When the hostages spent Thanksgiving Day together in captivity, it became their special prayer to be home in time for Christmas. Thank you, God, for your many gifts to us. Lord willing, we plan to return to our home in west Michigan before the end of this year.”
Noecker was in Haiti at the time six members of his family were taken by the 400 Mawozo gang after visiting an orphanage Oct. 16. He stayed back at the missionary camp to write a sermon, and so was not with the group.
Carleton Horst, a member of the Hart Dunkard Brethren Church, was also on the Zoom call and identified the six hostages. Ray’s wife, Cheryl, 48, and their youngest son, Shelden, 6, were released by the gang Sunday, Dec. 5. Four of Ray and Cheryl’s children that escaped to freedom and were found Dec. 16 are Cherilyn Noecker, 27, Courtney Noecker, 18, Brandyn Noecker, 15, and Kasondra Noecker, 14. Ray and Cheryl also share children that did not join them on the mission trip, and these include Veronica (Noecker) Wadel, Kimberly Noecker, Juanitta Noecker and Michelle Noecker.
The church is accepting cash donations for the Noecker family that will be given to them upon their return to Oceana County. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Hart Dunkard Brethren Church, 2883 N. 56th Ave., Hart, MI 49420.