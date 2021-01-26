Across the street from Dad’s Automotive on South Oceana Drive in New Era, customers may notice something new: the sculpture of a metal rocket ship. This marks the entrance into a park that Dad’s Automotive business owner Charlie Mero has slowly been creating over the past couple of years.
The park currently consists of a picnic bench and three metal sculptures by Alex Fekken, whom Mero said he knows through his attendance at Shelby Road Baptist Church. Mero said that he is planning to expand by adding two or three new sculptures every year. He is actively looking for new pieces, especially more colorful sculptures.
The park property was purchased by Mero three or four years ago. At first, he deliberated on what to do with it. He contemplated using it for storage or building an automatic car wash (an idea which he is still considering today), but found it very difficult to utilize the space due to its dimensions. The one-acre lot has about 600 feet of frontage and ranges in depth from 60 feet to 80 feet before it backends up against the William Field Memorial Hart-Montague Trail State Park. It is common for Mero’s customers to drop their cars off for repairs and then walk the trail into town, so he decided he would like to give them a place to sit and something to look at. The first sculpture added was Fekken’s Angler Fish which was entered into Grand Rapid’s ArtPrize contest in 2018. After the contest, Mero asked Fekken what would happen to the sculpture. When he learned that it was destined to remain in Fekken’s barn, Mero decided to intervene and give it a space where it can be appreciated. He has since purchased two more of Fekken’s pieces, a rocket ship sculpture and a metal man holding a sign that points toward the park for trail-goers.
The idea to make a park was largely inspired by Mero’s father, who owned a baseball diamond when he was young. His two young boys, Payton and Chase, worked hard to clear some of the space and pathways in the park, and one of Mero’s employees even built a wooden bridge over the ditch so the park could be accessible. Mero, himself, summed up the process by saying, “I want to be a big part of my community. Not for any big recognition, but I care about my community and I want to give back anyway I can.”