A. Jeanette Walker
Hesperia
A. Jeanette Walker, 88 of Hesperia, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Fountain View Retirement Village in Fremont. Jeanette was the first born of five children to John and Faye (Kalman) Fairchild June 5, 1932 in Newfield Township, Oceana County and graduated from Hesperia High School in 1951. Jeanette met her husband, Clifford E. Walker, at a local dance, and they were married July 26, 1952 in Hart. Clifford preceded her in death Nov. 8, 2010. Jeanette has been a lifelong resident of the Hesperia area where she had worked at Gerber Products Company, provided childcare in her home, worked in the housekeeping/laundry department at the Newaygo Medical Care Facility in Fremont and later fully retired from the Shaw Walker/Knoll Company. She enjoyed burger nights at the Hesperia American Legion, gaming, especially the slot machines at the casinos, camping and traveling and a bit of piano playing through the years. Jeanette’s favorite time of the year was spring, and it is only fitting she passed on the first day of spring. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and working in her yard and treasured the time at family gatherings. Jeanette had a favorite quote that was often heard by her family and friends “you never know.” The family wishes to express a special thank you to Fountain View Retirement Village in Fremont, Spectrum Health Hospice, Spectrum Health Gerber Hospital ICU staff; Dr. Michael DeWeerd and Megan Storms for the care and compassion given to Jeanette over the years.
Jeanette is survived by her children, Cindy (Jack) Hendon of Fremont; David (Helen) Walker of Hesperia; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Rachel (Ryan) DeKuiper and their children, Samantha, Michael, and Sydney; Brandi (Chris) Blanchette and their children Matthew and Isabelle Blanchette; Jill (Dustin) Follett and their children, Shelby and Cameron Follett; Caleb (Elizabeth) Hendon; Nicholas (Stephanie) Hendon and their daughter, Hayley; Sean (Jennie) Hendon and their son, Elliott; her sisters, Nila (James) Clark of Hesperia; Virginia (James) Pearson of Hesperia; her brother, Byron (Iva) Fairchild of Hesperia; her brother-in-law, Steve Randolph of Hesperia; many nieces and nephews; her companion for the last several years, Robbie Cat. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford; and by her youngest sister, Peggy Randolph.
Private funeral services will be Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Crandell Funeral Home – Fremont Chapel with interment in the West Hesperia Cemetery. A larger gathering will be in the summer of 2021 at the Hesperia American Legion with dates and times to be determined. Friends may consider memorial contributions to Hesperia American Legion, Bellwether Harbor or Alzheimer’s Association for memorial contributions in memory of Jeanette. Friends may send a condolence or share a memory with the Walker family online at www.crandellfh.com.
Family members and friends not able to attend the services may watch the funeral services live via Zoom and will need to contact the funeral home for the Zoom link information prior to the services. Arrangements by Crandell Funeral Home – Fremont Chapel 231-924-0800