Aaron Robert Dean
Dallas, Texas
Aaron Robert Dean, 43, of Dallas, Texas, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 28, 2021. He graduated from Forest Hills Northern High School, Grand Rapids in 1997. He most recently served with the Dallas Fire and Rescue Department since April 2015. His hearty laugh and generous heart were his beautiful gifts to all that knew him. He loved football, good BBQ and any opportunity to help someone in need.
He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Gary and Ricki Dean; brother, Troy M. Dean; sister and brother-in-law, Kaci and Steven Schwenk; nieces, Mary Kathryn Dean and Rubi Mae Schwenk; nephew, Thomas Aaron Dean.
A Dallas Fire & Rescue memorial candlelight service was scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. EST on Facebook Live. Services in Michigan will be in his honor Saturday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. EST at Hart United Methodist Church, Hart, Mich. Luncheon to follow. Private interment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery, Shelby, Mich. at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made to the First Responder’s Children’s Foundation, 38 E.t 32nd St., Suite 602, New York, N.Y. 10016. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com