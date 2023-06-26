Ada Mae Null Kantner
Ada Mae Null Kantner, born Jan. 31, 1935, passed away at the age of 88,
June 6, 2023 in Ocoee, Florida. She is survived by Stephen Bruce Kantner, her husband, of 68 years.
In addition to being a wife and mother, she enjoyed a fulfilling career working in the field of respiratory care. She was respected and appreciated by her friends and co-workers at Riverside Hospital in Hampton, Virginia, where she eventually retired. She loved summers spent at her family cottage in Silver Lake, Michigan. She delighted in listening to her husband Steve, sing and play the guitar. Ada Mae was his biggest fan. She could often be heard giving her favorite piece of advice, “Stay focused, and you can achieve your goal.”
In addition to her husband, Steve, she is survived by her three daughters; Susan June Stewart and her husband, Matthew; Sandra Jean Korzenko and her husband, John; Sheryl Joan Armstead and her husband, Rodney. She also leaves behind her six grandchildren, Stephen Kory House, Emily Ann Couchman, James Gabriel Korzenko, Sophia Elizabeth Armstead, Joseph Gilman Korzenko, Madeline Olivia Armstead and her great-granddaughter, Clementine June House. She is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Smith, Donna Bowers and Linda Crabtree.
Ada was preceded in death by her mother, Lena Tippie, of Athens, Ohio, and her sister, Mary Betts.
A Celebration of Life Service will be in her honor Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 5 p.m. at the Shelby Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1929 S. 58th Ave., Shelby, Michigan.