Adam W. Selig
Shelby
Adam W. Selig, 43, of Shelby, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Grand Rapids following an automobile accident.
Adam was born Aug. 6, 1977 in Shelby. He graduated from Shelby High School and was a lifelong resident of the Shelby area. Adam married Dana Zaverl July 8, 2006.
He was employed as a shop foreman at the Oceana County Road Commission and was also employed at Maple Grove Farms. Adam loved to hunt, fish and camp. He enjoyed hanging out with friends and family.
Adam is survived by his wife, Dana; sons, Logan Selig and Dylan Wolting; his twin brother, Todd (Tonya) Selig and their children, Trinity, Wyatt and Sutter; his sister, Amy (Alan) Weesies and their daughter, Emma; his parents and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arthur and Betty Falk and Robert and Alice Selig; his aunt, Wendy Fekken and uncle and aunt, Gary and Claudia Selig.
A visitation for Adam will be Friday, Oct. 2 from 4 -7 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. There will be no funeral service. COVID-19 precautions will be followed at the visitation. Please consider memorials for family expenses. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.