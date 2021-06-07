Agnes Hornsby
Agnes Hornsby, 93, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Newaygo County Compassion Home in Fremont. She was born April 29, 1928 in Bitely, Mich. to George and Hilda (Windquist) Cousineau.
Agnes retired from the Teledyne Continental Motors Training Center in Bitely, where she had been employed for 20-25 years. She was a member of Amazing Grace Acres Church in Brohman, and she had been a member of the Eastern Star in Baldwin. Agnes was also a member of the Bitely VFW Post Auxiliary, and she was a life member of the Hesperia American Legion Post Auxiliary. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and watching hummingbirds.
On June 20, 1947 she married Ivan Hornsby, and he preceded her in death May 10, 1997. She was also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Jodi Hornsby in 2020, and by six siblings. Agnes is survived by two sons: Roger (Mary) Hornsby of Sacramento, Calif., Larry Hornsby of Walker, Mich.; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Helen Cousineau, Vera Aiken and Helen Strong; and by several nieces & nephews.
A luncheon and time of visiting with the family to celebrate Agnes’s life will be in August 2021 at the Amazing Grace Acres Church Fellowship Hall. Interment in Volney Cemetery. Suggested memorials: The Newaygo County Compassion Home or Amazing Grace Acres Church. You can sign the online guest book at www.kroeze-wolffis.com. Arrangements by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home, Inc. of Fremont.