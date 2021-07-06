Amanda M. Zuber
New Era
Amanda M. Zuber, age 32, of New Era, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 5, 2021. She was born January 30, 1989 in Shelby to Bruce and Lori (Gilbert) Zuber.
Amanda was a lifelong resident of Oceana County. She graduated from Walkerville High School. She is survived by her children, Jose Garza, Kirstiana Garza, Daniel Olivares and Cyrus Vasquez; her parents, Bruce and Lori Zuber; her brother, Joseph Zuber; maternal grandfather, Ernest Gilbert; paternal grandmother, Virginia Belmonte; and several aunts and uncles. Amanda was also preceded in death by her infant sister, Jessie Lynn Zuber; maternal grandmother, Patsy Gilbert; paternal grandfather, Leo Zuber; and her uncle, Rodney Zuber.
Private family services will be held. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.