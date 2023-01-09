Amy Lou Lowell
June 29, 1938 — Dec. 28, 2022
Amy Lowell, 84, of White Lake, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
She was born June 29, 1938 in Detroit, the daughter of Noah and Lillian (Takala) Salisbury.
Amy was the loving mother of Bradford (Melissa Andrade) Lowell and the late Dominique Lowell; dearest grandmother of Sofia Lowell and Elijah Lowell; fond sister of Nancy (the late Clinton) Hallack. Amy was a fabulous aunt to Jerianne Block (Ron), Kerry Hallack (Jeanne), Stan Hallack (Sharon), Dan Hallack (Bernice) and the late Jim Hallack.
Not only was Amy an artist herself, but she passed her passion on to students as an art teacher at Oak Park Schools (she taught more than art at the district as this was her life-long career). One of Amy’s favorite media was Raku Pottery. As a lover of all fine arts, Amy also volunteered her time as an usher at both the Fisher and Meadowbrook theaters. As a volunteer at the Open Door Thrift Store, Amy used her creativity to artfully make used dolls new again.
Amy had an adventurous spirit; she took eco-tour vacations to places like the Alaskan wilderness, the Galapagos Islands, the Amazon and Costa Rica. She also traveled to Europe and talked of visiting Germany and France with the USO entertainment players while enrolled at MSU. Fortunately, she came back with a lot of pictures and great stories.
Amy always had time for her grandkids, Eli and Sofia. From watching football games to playing dog catcher, Amy didn’t miss a moment watching them grow up.
Always honoring her Finnish heritage, Amy was a member of the Finnish Cultural Center where she volunteered and dragged her family to Finnish events. She could even be spotted driving off with her Sisu bumper sticker.
Amy was the valedictorian of her graduating class at Hart High School in 1956. She entered honors college at MSU and earned both a BA and Masters in Fine Arts.
A memorial service celebrating Amy’s life will be Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 4-6 p.m. at the Finnish Cultural Center, 35200 Eight Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Information regarding a graveside service this spring will be published at a later date.
Memorial tributes are suggested to the Michigan Humane Society, 30300 Telegraph Rd., Suite 220, Bingham Farms, MI 48025-4507. Amy loved all animals – wild and domestic.