Andrew “Andy” Edward Schaner, 61 of Hart, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at home after a three year battle with cancer. Andy was born March 16, 1960 in Hart, Michigan the son of Dale and Eleanor (Dassance) Schaner. He graduated from Hart High School in 1978.
Andy loved to hunt and fish most of his life. He loved to watch the Green Bay Packers and Red Wings. He enjoyed going for rides in the country looking at the landscape and watching for wildlife. He served in the United States Marine Corp from 1978 to 1981.
In 2007, Andy met Molly Keck and they were married June 29, 2015. They enjoyed being together and spent most of their time with their dogs, Stella and Maggie.
Andy was preceded in death by his father, Dale Schaner.
He is survived by his loving wife, Molly; children, Krystal Peters, Steven (KayLee) Schaner, Ryan Shepler and Dakota Shepler; his mother, Eleanor Schaner: siblings, Rick (Donna) Schaner, Daniel (Debbie) Schaner, Charlie Schaner, Yvonne (Chuck) Aspinall, Beverly (Robert) Gruel, Susie (Jason) Snow; grandchildren, Kloey and Zander Peters, Hannah and Jameson Schaner; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
A celebration of life will take place at a date to be determined along with military honors. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.