Andrew ‘Andy’ Todd
Andrew “Andy” Todd, born June 19, 1944, in Oak Park, Ill., was the third of five children born to Eugene and Charlotte Todd. Andrew went to Heaven to be with God Feb. 26, 2021, in Pentwater, Mich. at the age of 76.
Andrew attended DePaul University in Chicago studying philosophy and accounting. He then transferred to Michigan State University where he majored in hotel restaurant and institutional management.
Shortly thereafter, Andrew and his father, Eugene, started the development of Whiskey Creek Recreation. For the past 40 years, Andrew and his family have lived in Phoenix, Ariz., and Pentwater, Mich. Andrew was self-employed and worked as a real estate broker and a mortgage broker. He and a partner acquired, developed and sold commercial real estate throughout the Valley of the Sun. Andrew and his family are the owners of Lakewood Manufactured Home Park in Pentwater, Mich. His tenants became a part of his extended family.
Andrew was a licensed pilot and a certified scuba diver and enjoyed flying throughout the early part of his life and scuba diving throughout his life. Some of his fondest diving memories were of his numerous dives aboard the wreck of the Anna C. Minch during his younger years. His most treasured diving trip later in his life was to Truk Island in the South Pacific Ocean where he was able to dive non-stop for nearly three weeks while exploring the numerous Japanese shipwrecks that are found there.
His hobbies included woodworking, flying remote controlled airplanes and building models of ships and airplanes. In Phoenix, Andrew volunteered for many church and community activities. Andrew’s family was the center of his life, and he was continuously and actively involved in the lives of his granddaughters, especially their organized sporting experiences. He frequently attended and participated in practices for his granddaughters’ sports and was truly loved and appreciated by the coaches and player’s families. Both of his granddaughters affectionately called him ‘Pop-Pop.’
Andrew is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Jo (nee Vanden Heuvel); his daughter, Elizabeth (Joe) Lockett; son, Michael; granddaughters, Madolynn Todd and Charlotte Lockett; sisters, Anastasia (Bob) Criscone and Cathy (George) Fox; brother, Mark (Mary) Todd; brother-in-law, Tom (Bridgette) Vanden Heuvel; sister-in-law, Scheryl Vanden Heuvel; many esteemed nieces and nephews; and his beloved granddog, Peanut.
Andrew was preceded in death by his parents, Charlotte B. Todd and Eugene L. Todd; brother, Michael Todd; father and mother-in-law, Albert and Josephine Vanden Heuvel; and brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Millie Vanden Heuvel, Gerald and Shirley Vanden Heuvel and William Vanden Heuvel.
Andrew was a kind, giving, compassionate and gentle man who was a mentor for many and always had time for anyone in need. He had a fabulous and quick wit and particularly enjoyed puns. His love was unconditional and boundless. He leaves behind a legacy of laughter, love of his family and love for his country.
There will be a funeral mass and a celebration of life conducted this summer.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Pentwater Historical Society, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or St. Vincent’s Catholic Church.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.