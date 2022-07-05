Anna Mae Owens
Grand Rapids
Anna Mae Owens, 95, of Grand Rapids, passed away July 1, 2022. She was born Nov. 2, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio to Joseph and Julia (Walsh) Conway.
Anna Mae graduated in 1944 from St. Joseph Academy in Cleveland, Ohio, and was a banking secretary after attending Dyke & Spencerian Business College. On June 2, 1951, she married George T. Owens at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Cleveland. Together George and Anna Mae raised 12 children while living in Cleveland, Redbank, New Jersey, and Whitehall, Mich. Anna Mae and George were parishioners at St. James Catholic Church in Montague for over 40 years. She served as chairwoman of Religious Articles and the Legion of Mary. Anna Mae acted in several plays at the Howmet Playhouse and enjoyed artistic hobbies over the years. Most memorable were her basket and tapestry weaving.
Anna Mae is survived by her children, Thomas (Kathy) Owens, Patricia (Bruce) Gable-Miller, Joseph (Mary) Owens, William (Lisa) Owens, Therese (Richard) Worth, James (Laura) Owens, John (Mary Lee) Owens, Robert (Olga) Owens, George W. (Cherie) Owens, Maureen (Rick Birdsley) Owens, Stephen (Ann Marie) Owens; 24 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brother, John (Margaret) Conway; sister, Jane F. (Dave) Volz; sister-in-law, Betty Conway; and nephew, George Cross, Jr.
Anna Mae was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Julia Conway; husband, George Owens; son, Michael Owens; son-in-law, Roger Gable; grandson, Brian Gable; brothers,Robert and Joseph Conway; sisters, Agnes Ussai, Sr. Patricia Conway, Catherine Koch, Marie McMahon; brothers-in-law, Jordan Ussai, Art Koch, Jack McMahon; and sister-in-law, Betty Cross.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, July 8, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church, 5149 Dowling St., Montague, with Fr. Peter Omogo presiding. The family will host a Rosary one hour prior to mass at the church. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Montague, followed by a luncheon at the church.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is handling arrangements.