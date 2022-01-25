Anthany Quinten Shafer
Hart
Anthany Quinten Shafer, 63, of Hart, passed away at home Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. He was born Aug. 7, 1958 in Reed City, Mich., the son of Veneta Mills.
Anthany, better known as Andy to his friends and family, enjoyed the great outdoors, whether it was fishing for walleye in Canada, hunting elk in Colorado or chasing rabbits and whitetail deer in the back yard. Andy’s biggest passion was his family, from camping trips in the Upper Peninsula to Sunday dinners, he kept his family close.
Andy was a brother, an uncle, a dad and out of all of his titles, “Papa” was his favorite. He taught his children that family doesn’t have to be blood related; his door was always open, and there was always room at the dinner table for one more.
On June 10, 1978, Andy married Christine (Orr) Shafer, and she survives him along with their children, Jamie (Keith) Ghent, Amanda Shafer, Dalton (Shannon) Shafer, Jeremy (Krystle AKA “Texas Tornado”) Shafer and Jaime (Samantha) Gonzalez; grandchildren, Krysta AKA “Peedle Weedle” and Angel Ghent, Alex, Devon, and Brayden Gonzales, Dylon and Summer Eschman, Bobbie Ball and Rhezlynn and Corben Shafer; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Dalton (Leeane) Schaffer, Donnie Schaffer and Rikk (Laurie) Mills; and many nieces and nephews.
Andy was preceded in death by his mother, Veneta Mills; mother and father-in-law, Patricia and Christian Orr; and granddaughter, Mykayla.
In accordance with Andy’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be at a later date.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.