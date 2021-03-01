Antoinette ‘Toni’ Pawlowski
Pentwater
Antoinette “Toni” Pawlowski, 74, of Pentwater, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 in Grand Rapids. She was born Aug. 19, 1946 in Muskegon, the daughter of Bernard and Irene (Kruszka) Pawlowski.
Toni grew up in Montague and graduated from Montague High School in 1964. She continued her education at Muskegon Community College and then Grand Valley State University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education.
Toni began her teaching career at St. Jean’s Catholic School in Muskegon and shortly after moved to Pentwater where she taught until her retirement. She was head of the English Department, was class advisor, Odyssey of the Mind advisor, play director, and participated in many other activities with her students.
Toni was a devoted member of St Joseph Catholic Church in Weare, and also St. Vincent in Pentwater. Her passion was serving in the church where she was a member of the Altar Society, trained altar boys and Eucharistic Ministers, was a Eucharistic Minister to the sick and homebound, reestablished the Ox Roast and started Lenten fish frys. She also planted and cared for flowers around the church and arranged flowers around the church altars. Toni assisted with community dinners in Pentwater and volunteered services at the nursing home in Hart.
Toni loved nature, flowers and gardening. She spent many hours outdoors hiking, rock collecting and traveled whenever she could. She also loved all kinds of puzzles, knitting, crocheting, sewing and other crafts.
Toni is survived by her siblings, Joan (Ernie) Turmell, Mike (Anne) Pawlowski, Tom (Judith) Pawlowski, Theressa Mazurkiewicz, Nancy Vader, Ted (Cindy) Pawlowski and June Earhart; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Judy Rupar; son, Scott Rupar; and her brother, David Pawlowski.
Service for Toni was scheduled at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Weare Wednesday, March 3, beginning with a Rosary at 9:45 a.m. Visitation was scheduled from 10-11 a.m., with the funeral mass at 11 a.m. Father Phil Sliwinski will be officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Montague. Please consider St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2380 W. Jackson Rd. Hart, MI 49420 or the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 for memorial gifts. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.