Archie Holbrook
Walkerville
Archie Holbrook, 96, of Walkerville, passed away Dec. 9, 2021. He was born April 3, 1925. He graduated from Walkerville High School in 1942. He proudly served his country in the Navy as a submariner in the Pacific Ocean during World War II. He was married to Coletta Claeys May 5, 1947. Coletta, his one and only love, passed away March 3, 2017 after 70 years of marriage. They had five daughters, Vicki, Linda (Mark), Sharon, Diane (Mike) and Judi; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He retired from Western in Muskegon after 36 years of service. To honor Archie’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned.